Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo has mentally moved on from Old Trafford, says Piers Morgan; club preparing fresh offer for Ajax forward, and more - July 19, 2022

Manchester United registered a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace in a friendly on Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho scored to make it three wins in as many pre-season games for new manager Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, TalkTV host Piers Morgan believes Cristiano Ronaldo has mentally moved on from Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are preparing a fresh offer for an Ajax forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 19, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo has mentally moved on from Old Trafford, says Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford.

Piers Morgan believes Cristiano Ronaldo has mentally moved on from Manchester United. The Portuguese is eager to leave Old Trafford this summer, although the club would like him to stay. The 37-year-old has asked the Premier League giants to allow his departure if a suitable offer arrives.

Erik ten Hag: "Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. I planned with him, and I'm looking forward to working with him. The situation is still the same. I am well informed – he also has an option for a further season"

Speaking to talkSPORT, Morgan said that it's highly unlikely Ronaldo will appear again for the Red Devils.

“I have had quite a lot of contact in the last week. I certainly think it’d be highly unlikely if Cristiano Ronaldo plays another game for Manchester United. I just think mentally he’s moved on. I’m not going to say what we’ve said to each other, but like I said from the start I don’t think Cristiano feels Manchester United share his ambitions,” said Morgan.

He continued:

“I think he feels that the signings they’re making, the commitment they showed last season, where they finished up and a lack of Champions League football … If you’re him and coming towards the end of your career .and you still want to win major trophies, you’ve got to make a calculation. Am I going to do it if I stay at United?”

Morgan added:

“I think he feels the club structure from the top down isn’t right. It’s not a reflection on the new manager (Erik ten Hag); he’s got a lot of respect for him, but it’s just an accurate reflection of where United are right now. It’s for him to say what he feels, but if you’re asking me, then I don’t think he’s going to stay at Manchester United. I think he could end up somewhere quite surprising.”

Manchester United preparing fresh offer for Antony

Antony has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are preparing a fresh bid for Antony, according to Soccer News via Sports Illustrated.

The Red Devils were eager to secure the Brazilian at the start of the window but had abandoned the pursuit due to the player’s price tag. Ajax wanted €80 million for their prized asset, which was a deal breaker for the Premier League giants.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB soccernews.nl] Manchester United are preparing an offer to Ajax for Antony worth £40m plus Ethan Laird. #MUFC Manchester United are preparing an offer to Ajax for Antony worth £40m plus Ethan Laird. #MUFC [soccernews.nl]

However, the Eredivisie giants' interest in Ethan Laird has opened up a window of opportunity for the Old Trafford outfit. They are now preparing to offer Ajax £40 million plus Laird for Antony.

Luke Chadwick praises Erik ten Hag for showing authority in transfer window

Erik ten Hag pushed for the signature of Lisandro Martinez.

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has praised Erik ten Hag for showing authority in the transfer window. The Dutch manager insisted on signing Lisandro Martinez this summer despite the club's recruitment team recommending a move for Villarreal’s Pau Torres.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick said it'simportant for Ten Hag to have the final say in such matters.

“Regardless of whether he’s worked with him before, I think it’s good that Ten Hag’s got the man that he wanted, rather than who the recruitment team recommended. They’re both very good defenders, but I think it’s so important for the manager to have the final say. It seems like he’s being really strong in pushing for the players he wants,” said Chadwick.

He added:

“The manager needs to have confidence in the players he’s working with, so I think it’s promising that he’s got a very good player that he knows well. Obviously there’s a bit of a risk, but overall, I think, it’s a sensible way of going about things.”

Chadwick concluded:

“You’d hope this is the first of many transfer windows for Ten Hag, so it’s good that he’s showing real authority, and he’s ready to take responsibility. He knows what these players can do, and what they’re like as human beings as well.”

