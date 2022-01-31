Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo move a failure, says former player; Jesse Lingard eager to join Newcastle United, and more - 31 January 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Middlesbrough on Friday in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Red Devils saw off stiff competition from Aston Villa in the previous round, prevailing by a solitary goal.

Meanwhile, Kleberson believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford has been a failure so far. Elsewhere, Jesse Lingard is eager to join Newcastle United this month.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 31st January 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United a failure, says Kleberson

Kleberson believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has been a failure.

Former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s homecoming has been a failure. Interestingly, the Brazilian arrived at the club on the same day in 2003 as a then-teenaged Ronaldo did.

The Portuguese attacker returned to Old Trafford last summer, hoping to add to his legacy at the club. However, the Red Devils have endured a difficult time this season.

Ronaldo has contributed in front of goal, but the team collectively has struggled to impress. Speaking to The Daily Star, Kleberson pointed out that it has been a new challenge for the Portuguese at Old Trafford.

“To be honest, the Ronaldo experiment has been a bit of a failure, so far - especially because of the level of player he is and how of late he has impacted the team. When you look at the things he can bring to the club and what he brings to the fans, it’s not been amazing. The current United team haven’t played well together of late,” said Kleberson.

“It’s a tough time for Ronaldo to have returned to the club. Both him and United have a huge history together. Players like Ronaldo come back to a club after time away, and it’s a totally different style of play and atmosphere to what they remember before. The club isn’t the same as under Sir Alex Ferguson, and it must be challenging for him to comprehend that,” continued Kleberson.

Ronaldo has scored 14 times across all competitions this season.

Jesse Lingard eager to join Newcastle United

Jesse Lingard is eager to complete a move to Newcastle United before the end of January.

Jesse Lingard is eager to complete a move to Newcastle United before the end of January, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic.

The Englishman was scheduled to hold talks with Ralf Rangnick this morning to seek his permission to move. Lingard is not a first-choice player at United, and wants to leave in search of regular game time.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #DeadlineDay



One to watch in the last hours, again. Jesse Lingard wants to leave Man United, he told Ralf Rangnick again today during face to face meeting. West Ham and Newcastle still keen on signing him. Up to Man United now.One to watch in the last hours, again. #MUFC Jesse Lingard wants to leave Man United, he told Ralf Rangnick again today during face to face meeting. West Ham and Newcastle still keen on signing him. Up to Man United now. 🔴 #DeadlineDayOne to watch in the last hours, again. #MUFC

West Ham United are also interested in the 29-year-old, but the player prefers a move to St. James’ Park. The Red Devils are working with the Magpies to chalk out suitable terms to complete the move.

Phil Jones turns down move to Bordeaux

Phil Jones has turned down the opportunity to join Bordeaux on loan this month.

Phil Jones has turned down the opportunity to join Bordeaux on loan this month, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Englishman was offered a lifeline by the Ligue 1 giants as he attempts to resurrect his career. Jones is struggling for game time at Old Trafford, and wants to leave in search of regular game time.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Seems still difficult for Bordeaux - the other option is Andreas Maxsø from Brøndby. Bordeaux will try to do a final attempt today to change Phil Jones’ mind, after English defender turned down the proposal to join Bordeaux on loan from Man United.Seems still difficult for Bordeaux - the other option is Andreas Maxsø from Brøndby. #DeadlineDay Bordeaux will try to do a final attempt today to change Phil Jones’ mind, after English defender turned down the proposal to join Bordeaux on loan from Man United. 🇫🇷 #MUFCSeems still difficult for Bordeaux - the other option is Andreas Maxsø from Brøndby. #DeadlineDay

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United are willing to let him leave, and Bordeaux have proposed a six-month loan deal. Jones has turned down the offer, but the Ligue 1 giants could make another attempt to convince him before the end of the window.

Edited by Bhargav