Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo had negative impact on 3 players, says former player; Red Devils planning to sign 2 defenders, and more - 26 May 2022

New manager Erik ten Hag will look to utlise the summer to the fullest as he hopes to rebuild the Manchester United squad. The Dutchman has been tasked with getting the Old Trafford outfit back to their glory days after another disappointing season.

Meanwhile, club legend Gary Neville has said that Cristiano Ronaldo had a negative impact on three players at the club. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are monitoring two defenders.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 26 May 2022:

Gary Neville says Cristiano Ronaldo had negative impact on three players

Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to leave this summer.

Gary Neville believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival from Juventus last summer had a negative impact on Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire. The Portuguese joined United hoping to guide the club back to the pinnacle of success. Unfortunately, the Red Devils endured a season to forget.

Speaking recently (Sky Sports via The Metro), Neville said that Ronaldo's arrival upset the balance in the dressing room. He said:

“I think at the start of the season, he created a problem straight away with Cavani. Cavani was being pleaded to stay and lead the attack for the year, but when they signed Ronaldo, Cavani was shot then and finished. It upset the dynamic in the dressing room for Bruno. I think Bruno looks up to him like a godfather in Portugal, so it made him feel a bit inferior to what he was before. It made Maguire a little bit inferior as captain just naturally – nothing from Ronaldo’s doing this."

He continued:

"Just his presence itself on the pitch means everyone’s looking to Cristiano, with Harry trying to establish himself as United captain. I don’t know where the cliques are; I’m not close enough to it but you mention words like ‘rotten’ ‘broken’. Harry Maguire has gone from someone who I think was growing on the pitch last year in Covid to someone who looks like he’s shot to pieces when he pull on a red shirt. Bruno looks like half the player.”

Ronaldo ended the season top-scoring for the club with 24 strikes across competitions. However, he endured his first trophyless campaign in more than a decade.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Manchester United are monitoring two defenders

Pau Torres is wanted at Manchester United.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres. The Red Devils fared miserably in defence in the 2021-22 campaign, so the club are willing to make amends in the summer.

More to follow - as Man United will decide next steps on centre backs soon. Manchester United discussed Jurrien Timber again internally in the last 48h. Timber’s name [alongside Pau Torres] was also mentioned in the first meeting between Man Utd and ten Hag, days ago.More to follow - as Man United will decide next steps on centre backs soon. Manchester United discussed Jurrien Timber again internally in the last 48h. Timber’s name [alongside Pau Torres] was also mentioned in the first meeting between Man Utd and ten Hag, days ago. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFCMore to follow - as Man United will decide next steps on centre backs soon.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano also said that he expects Harry Maguire to stay.

“Manchester United have discussed Jurrien Timber internally earlier this week with Erik ten Hag. His name is on the list alongside Pau Torres, who has a release clause around €60m, but it is understood to be potentially negotiable with Villarreal. Despite widespread reports about deals edging closer, my understanding is that neither negotiation is in an advanced state yet – Manchester United are still making their own assessments with Ten Hag,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“So far there are no signs of a departure for under-performing club captain Harry Maguire; the player will have a direct conversation with Ten Hag in the coming days to understand the club’s plans and his future. He has been rumoured as a surprise option for Barcelona, but so far it is not a realistic option. Unless something changes, we can probably expect Maguire to remain a key part of the United squad under Ten Hag, playing alongside a new signing at the back.”

Paddy Kenny tips Marcus Rashford to flourish under Erik ten Hag

Marcus Rashford has had a season to forget.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has backed Marcus Rashford to reclaim his form under Erik ten Hag. The 24-year-old has endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign, dropping down the pecking order, managing just five goals from 35 games.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that Ten Hag could get Rashford back to his best. He said:

“It’s been rough for Rashford this season, but we know how good he is. People are saying he needs a move or he can’t get back to his best at Man United. Why not? The club is going to completely change this summer."

He continued:

"Who says a new manager can’t have a word with him and get him playing well again? He’s had one bad season out of what, four or five? I don’t think this is a big issue. He is this insane talent on his day, and if he can get back to that, then it’s only good news."

