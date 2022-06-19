Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo overshadowing players at Old Trafford, says renowned boxer; Paul Pogba slammed for recent comments, and more - June 18, 2022

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League last season. As a result, the Red Devils failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and will be involved in the UEFA Europa League instead.

Meanwhile, two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury believes Cristiano Ronaldo is overshadowing players at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Noel Whelan, a former player and coach, has slammed Paul Pogba for his recent comments.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 18, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo overshadowing players at Manchester United, says Tyson Fury

Cristiano Ronaldo was a rare spark in a dismal season for Manchester United.

Tyson Fury believes Cristiano Ronaldo has overshadowed players at Old Trafford since arriving from Juventus last summer. The Portuguese enjoyed a decent goalscoring return in what was a dismal season for Manchester United. The 37-year-old finished with 24 goals from 38 games across competitions.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Cristiano Ronaldo scored 18 of Manchester United's 57 league goals (31.6%) last season



Ronaldo's been linked with a summer move away from United... Cristiano Ronaldo scored 18 of Manchester United's 57 league goals (31.6%) last seasonRonaldo's been linked with a summer move away from United... ⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo scored 18 of Manchester United's 57 league goals (31.6%) last season😳 Ronaldo's been linked with a summer move away from United... https://t.co/5fkraf0OYe

However, in an interaction with The Mirror, Fury said that Ronaldo’s presence has affected the performances of the other United players in front of goal.

“It’s good news Ronaldo is staying on, but here’s a theory: when they didn’t have him the season before last, they finished second in the Premier League, then we had Ronaldo, and we finished sixth. People will say, ‘Well, if we hadn’t had him scoring 20 goals, we’d have finished a lot lower last season’, but we didn’t the season before, and we finished a lot higher,” said Fury.

He added:

“When you have a superstar like Ronaldo, everybody relies on him to score goals, and if he wasn’t there, they’d be scoring the goals themselves, like they did the season before last.”

Fury continued:

“I’m not saying he’s a bad assetl he’s a great asset, but sometimes with a star player, he carries the team, and the young people are overshadowed by it alll they don’t get their chance to shine because ‘the great Ronaldo’ is on the pitch.”

Noel Whelan slams Paul Pogba for recent comments

Paul Pogba will leave Old Trafford as a free agent next month.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has slammed Paul Pogba for his recent comments.

The Frenchman has hit out at Manchester United in a documentary. He said that he wanted to show the Red Devils they were wrong to delay offering him a contract. The Old Trafford outfit had offered him two contracts, but the 29-year-old was seen slamming their offer and deriding it as ‘nothing’.

Richard Keys @richardajkeys I doubt there’s anything in the Pogmentary that will persuade me that Pogba isn’t a virus & United are well rid of him. £300,000/week - nothing? Didn’t feel loved? Please. Mourinho told me about his rows & there’s only one side to take. I doubt there’s anything in the Pogmentary that will persuade me that Pogba isn’t a virus & United are well rid of him. £300,000/week - nothing? Didn’t feel loved? Please. Mourinho told me about his rows & there’s only one side to take.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan criticised Pogba for his attitude and said that he doesn't deserve a new contract.

“It’s just not worked. I do believe that Man United would have been daft to offer him another contract. I don’t think he has done enough to deserve that contract. It’s better that the player leaves. If he wants to go and prove something, he should have done it at Manchester United. The fans deserve that, quite frankly. He should have had that kind of opinion straightaway in his mind,” said Whelan.

He added:

“He should have gone out there and been proving this, what he is saying right now, to the Man United fans and the new managers that have been in the club over the time he has been there. I think he has let the club down, quite frankly, and himself.”

Whelan continued:

“He’s been woeful at Man United. We’ve seen glimpses and I’m saying glimpses. His reel of good things he’s done would probably last half an hour in the six years he’s been there. That is how bad it’s been for him. That is how bad a signing it has been for Man United."

Paddy Kenny backs Red Devils to sign Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen is wanted at Old Trafford.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Manchester United are in with a chance to sign Christian Eriksen this summer. The Danish midfielder will be without a contract next month and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny also said that the Red Devils could lose the race for Eriksen to a club offering UEFA Champions League football.

“If a club comes in that are in the Champions League, that will hamper Man United. I’m sure they are in with a chance; it all depends on Eriksen and what he wants to do. Being in the Champions League is massive, and it just shows how important it is to get into that top four,” said Kenny.

He added:

“There will be a lot of competition for his signature, and maybe Man United aren’t the most attractive club. We just don’t know; we don’t know what Eriksen is thinking. I just think the Champions League plays a role.”

