Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo part of problem at Old Trafford, says former player; Red Devils face competition for Juventus star, and more - 5 February 2022

Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough on Friday. The Premier League giants could only manage a 1-1 draw after extra time before losing the game 7-8 on penalties.

Meanwhile, Carlton Cole has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is part of the problem at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils could face competition from Barcelona for a Juventus defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 5th February 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo part of problem at Old Trafford, says Carlton Cole

Former West Ham United striker Carlton Cole has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is part of the problem at Manchester United. The Portuguese cut a sorry figure against Middlesbrough on Friday. The 37-year-old missed a penalty during the game, and had very little impact on the night.

Ronaldo converted his spot-kick during the penalty shootout, but it was too little too late. He has scored 14 times in 25 appearances across competitions this season, but hasn't netted in four games this year.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Cole said that the Portuguese lacks tenacity at the moment.

“I’m not saying it’s just Ronaldo’s fault – a lot of things have happened – but he is part of the problem too. Obviously, you’re going to look for Ronaldo, but I don’t know whether he can lead by example anymore. He hasn’t got that tenacity,” said Cole.

“Where he used to be buzzing around the pitch, now he’s waiting; he’s goal-hanging right now because he’s trying to save his energy and score goals; that’s what his job is and that’s what we expect from him. The younger Ronaldo would have obviously been bombing around the pitch and charging about, but now he’s got to depend on his teammates,” added Cole.

Cole added that Manchester United lack leaders on the pitch.

“He (Cristiano Ronaldo) is a leader in his own way, but he can only say so much to the players. They need someone who is going to show action as well. I was looking on that pitch for a leader, and I didn’t see one,” added Cole.

Manchester United face competition for Matthijs de Ligt

Manchester United could face competition from Barcelona for Matthijs de Ligt, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Dutchman is likely to leave Juventus this summer, and Premier League giants United are eager to secure his services. The Red Devils brought in Raphael Varane last summer, but desire more steel at the heart of their defence.

Harry Maguire’s lack of consistency has forced interim manager Ralf Rangnick to consider defensive additions. De Ligt has emerged as an option. However, Manchester United could face competition from Barcelona, as well as Chelsea and Bayern Munich for the 22-year-old's services.

Flamengo willing to pay €8 million for Andreas Pereira

Flamengo have offered to pay €8 million for Andreas Pereira, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 26-year-old moved to the Brazilian side last summer on loan, and has been quite impressive. Pereira has registered five goals and one assist in 24 appearances so far.

Flamengo are happy with his performances so far, and want to make the move permanent. The Brazilian is not part of United’s plans for the future, and is likely to be allowed to leave. The two clubs are scheduled to meet in the next few days to facilitate the player's move.

