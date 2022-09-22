Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo not planning to retire after World Cup; former player backs Red Devils to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper, and more - September 22, 2022

Manchester United have enjoyed a mixed start to life under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager took charge this summer and has guided them to fifth in the league after a stuttering start to his reign.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he has no plans to retire after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. Elsewhere, former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has backed the Red Devils to sign Jan Oblak.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 22, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo not planning to retire after World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is not done with the national team yet.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not planning to retire after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Portuguese has endured a difficult season with Manchester United so far after failing to script a move away this summer.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is preparing to lead his national team at the grand event later this year.

It was previously expected that the World Cup in Qatar would be Ronaldo’s swansong with the national team. However, speaking recently, the 37-year-old has said that he wants to be a part of the squad for Euro 2024.

“I’m still motivated. My ambition is really high. I’m in a national team with a lot of youngsters. I want to be in the World Cup and at Euros. I want to make that commitment now,” said Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has managed just one goal from eight appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Paul Robinson backs Manchester United to sign Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak could leave Atletico Madrid next year.

Paul Robinson has backed Manchester United to secure the services of Jan Oblak.

The Premier League giants have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid man as a replacement for David de Gea. The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils but has not been handed an extension yet.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson heaped praise on the 29-year-old Oblak.

“Oblak is one of the best in Europe, and he has been for a while. He is a brilliant goalkeeper. Yes, he is helped by the quality of the Atletico Madrid defenders and the way Diego Simeone sets them up, but he is still one of the best around. He has been for a long time,” said Robinson.

OptaJose @OptaJose has prevented 38.5 goals in his LaLiga career (227.5 xGoT - 189 goals conceded), more than any other goalkeeper in the competition since 2014/15. Renewal. 38.5 - Based on Opta's expected goals on target data (xGoT), Jan Oblakhas prevented 38.5 goals in his LaLiga career (227.5 xGoT - 189 goals conceded), more than any other goalkeeper in the competition since 2014/15. Renewal. 38.5 - Based on Opta's expected goals on target data (xGoT), Jan Oblak 🇸🇮 has prevented 38.5 goals in his LaLiga career (227.5 xGoT - 189 goals conceded), more than any other goalkeeper in the competition since 2014/15. Renewal. https://t.co/BSnLYN7o55

The Englishman added that Oblak would be an upgrade on De Gea.

“I am surprised he is not already playing in the Premier League. For me, he is definitely an upgrade on De Gea. De Gea had an outstanding season last year, and he is a great shot-stopper, but his all-round game has been questioned. I think Oblak is better all-round. He gives you more,” said Robinson.

De Gea has been an omnipresent figure between the sticks this season for Manchester United.

Red Devils have overspent this summer, says Paul Robinson

Antony arrived at Manchester United this summer from Ajax

Paul Robinson reckons Manchester United have overspent on players this summer.

The club went on a spending spree (£208 million) to bring in players to suit Ten Hag’s requirements. The Dutch manager broke the bank for Antony and also invested heavily in Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that the Red Devils have paid over the odds for Casemiro and Antony.

“It was a scattergun approach from them once again. I think Casemiro is a great player and will be for the next couple of years, but in a few years time, United will have a 33-year-old on £350,000-a-week. That is draining the club of resources. Make no doubt about it, United have been held to ransom over the transfers of Casemiro and Antony,” said Robinson.

The former goalkeeper added that Antony is not an £85 million player.

“I covered the Eredivisie a lot last year. Antony is a great player, but his output in terms of goals and assists has never been that good. He is in no way an £85 million player. United got held to ransom because of the situation they found themselves in. They massively overpaid for players in the summer. The thing is, they still need more,” said Robinson.

Antony enjoyed a goalscoring debut against Arsenal earlier this month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far