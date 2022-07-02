Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo planning sensational return to Serie A; Frank McAvennie believes Erik ten Hag might not fancy Harry Maguire, and more - July 1, 2022

Manchester United are preparing for a decisive season ahead. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League last campaign and will look to get in the top four this time.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is planning a sensational return to Serie A. Elsewhere, former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes new United manager Erik ten Hag could offload Harry Maguire this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 1, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo planning sensational Serie A return

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is plotting a sensational return to Serie A, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Portuguese wants to join Jose Mourinho at AS Roma, and talks about a possible move are reportedly at an advanced stage. Ten Hag has given his blessings to the transfer, as he doesn’t consider the 37-year-old a regular starter at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo arrived from Juventus last summer and ended the season with 24 goals from 38 games.

Recent reports have indicated that United want to keep hold of their star. However, there have been doubts about the Portuguese’s future since the arrival of Ten Hag. The Dutchman’s tactics heavily rely on off-the-ball work ethic, which is not one of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo’s strengths.

Jorge Mendes, the player's agent, is working overtime to take Ronaldo back to Serie A, and a deal could be completed by 7th of this month.

Frank McAvennie believes Erik ten Hag might not fancy Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has faced criticism for his recent performances at Old Trafford

Frank McAvennie believes Erik ten Hag might not be a fan of Harry Maguire. The English defender has endured a difficult time at Manchester United recently. He was recently linked with a move to Barcelona, but the Red Devils refused to offload him.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that Maguire hasn’t proven himself at Old Trafford.

“I can’t see it happening. Although it depends what the money is. He certainly won’t go for another £80million. Him and (Virgil) van Dijk got sold for the same price, and there’s a huge gap in standards. I’m not saying he’s not a good professional, but he’s not done it for Man United, and he’s not helped himself,” said McAvennie.

He continued:

“The fans are entitled to say what they want; they pay the money, they can afford to be vocal if they don’t like what they se.e and they’ve not liked what they’ve seen for a lot of years, and Maguire has been part of that. When he plays well, he takes the plaudits, and when he doesn’t, he has to take the stick.”

McAvennie added:

“Maguire was alright at Leicester, but I couldn’t see where the £80 million came from. He’s making (Raphael) Varane look very average as well, and I rate Varane. The manager might not fancy him (Maguire), and that’s where the Barcelona rumours came from.“

Paddy Kenny tips Frenkie de Jong and Donny van de Beek to rekindle partnership at Manchester United

Frenkie de Jong is one step away from arriving at Old Trafford

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has tipped Frenkie de Jong and Donny van de Beek to rekindle their partnership at Old Trafford. De Jong looks set to be reunited with his old mate at Manchester United this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said the Barcelona midfielder is just the player the Red Devils need.

“It is exciting; it’s nice to be around people you know as a player. The manager is already there. It’s a great signing; it’s a statement, and it’s a player Man United need. It’s also a sign they are going to start strengthening because things have been slow,” said Kenny.

He added:

"The teams around them have been investing, and Man United have not, as a fan you would be a little bit worried. Hopefully, they get a few more players signed up now this one is over the line."

