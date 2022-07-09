Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo has played his last game for the Red Devils, says former player; club submit £43 million bid for Ajax defender, and more - July 8, 2022

Manchester United are working to improve their squad ahead of a crucial season. New manager Erik ten Hag needs more quality in his arsenal as he prepares to break into the top four next campaign.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo has played his last game for the Red Devils. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit have submitted a £43 million bid for an Ajax defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 8, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo has played his last game for Manchester United, says Paul Merson

Cristiano Ronaldo is edging closer to an exit from Old Trafford.

Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United has come to an end. The Portuguese has asked the Red Devils to offload him if they receive a suitable offer. The 37-year-old’s future has been up in the air since the club failed to secure UEFA Champions League football for next season.

In his column for The Daily Star, Merson said that Ronaldo should have left at the end of last season.

“Manchester United will try to paint Cristiano Ronaldo as the villain - and if he's really left it this late in the day to tell them he wants out, then he is! You don't know what's happened behind the scenes, but I don't like this situation at all,” wrote Merson.

He added:

“We all knew in February that United weren't getting in the Champions League. Ronaldo should have said he was going as soon as the season ended. Now, he's just thrown United into turmoil. He scored his goals and won them plenty of points, but they finished outside the top four, and scored less goals as a team.”

utdreport @utdreport Cristiano Ronaldo not included in Manchester United's pre-season tour squad Cristiano Ronaldo not included in Manchester United's pre-season tour squad ❌ https://t.co/dAEv0bKQdx

Merson suggested that Ten Hag doesn’t want Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

“Something's not right there, and I don't like what's happening now. If I'm being honestm I don't really think Erik ten Hag wants him at the club. But it's a little bit of a game now where they will try to make him look like the villain,” wrote Merson.

He concluded:

"And I don't see Ronaldo playing for United again. United now need a striker more than ever. But where are they going to find one? There aren't many around; now Nunez has signed for Liverpool."

Red Devils submit £43 million bid for Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have submitted an improved offer of £43 million for Lisandro Martinez, according to The Daily Mail via Caught Offside.

The Argentinean defender is a target for Ten Hag this summer as he plots to add more steel to his backline. The 24-year-old has informed Ajax he wants to leave, and the Eredivisie giants are willing to grant him his wish.

United Journal @theutdjournal



[@ChrisWheelerDM] #mufc have made an improved £43m offer for Lisandro Martinez. The new offer is close to Ajax's valuation. The Ajax board will consider the offer today mindful he has already asked to be allowed to make his dream move to the Premier League #mujournal 🚨 #mufc have made an improved £43m offer for Lisandro Martinez. The new offer is close to Ajax's valuation. The Ajax board will consider the offer today mindful he has already asked to be allowed to make his dream move to the Premier League #mujournal [@ChrisWheelerDM]

The Red Devils are in hot pursuit of Martinez. The Premier League giants’ initial bid of £38 million failed to convince Ajax, and the Old Trafford outfit have now hiked their offer. Ajax are likely to consider the renewed offer.

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Luke Shaw could be worried about his place in team

Tyrell Malacia arrived at Old Trafford this summer.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Luke Shaw could be worried about his place in the team following the arrival of Tyrell Malacia. Ten Hag opted to make the former Feyenoord full-back his first signing at Manchester United earlier this month.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that Malacia’s arrival would put pressure on Shaw to perform.

“100 per cent (Shaw will question his status in the team). Ten Hag wants competition for places like every managerl you don’t want players getting comfortable. The new signing from Feyenoord will add that. Luke Shaw has injury problems, and Ten Hag will want a good option if Luke Shaw is injured. Luke Shaw has to come back to pre-season fighting because now he’s going to have pressure for his place,” said Agbonlahor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far