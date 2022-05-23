Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo not a pressing monster, says Rangnick; Antony tipped to succeed at Old Trafford, and more - 22 May 2022

Manchester United stumbled to a 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the final day of the Premier League season. Despite the defeat, the Red Devils secured sixth place after seventh-placed West Ham United lost 3-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is not a pressing monster. Elsewhere, Paul Robinson has tipped Antony to be successful at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 22 May 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo not a pressing monster, says Ralf Rangnick

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the game against Crystal Palace due to injury.

Ralf Rangnick has said that Cristiano Ronaldo does not press as much as he would have liked him to. The Portuguese is among the players who have not entirely embraced the German manager’s Gegenpressing approach at Manchester United.

GOAL @goal Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United 'had to make compromises' because players like Cristiano Ronaldo didn't press enough 🤔 Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United 'had to make compromises' because players like Cristiano Ronaldo didn't press enough 🤔 https://t.co/QAbKPxHA0T

Speaking ahead of the game against Crystal Palace, Rangnick said that the Red Devils failed to find the right balance under his tactics.

“Cristiano scored a few goals but, again, Cristiano — and I’m not blaming him at all; he did great in those games - but he’s not a pressing monster. He’s not a player - even when he was a young player - he was not a young player who was crying, shouting “Hurray, the other team has got the ball, where can we win balls?” said Rangnick.

He continued:

“And the same with quite a few other players, so we had to make some compromises at one stage, maybe we made a few too many — that’s also possible — but, as I said, we never found the right balance between what do we need with the ball and without the ball."

Paul Robinson tips Antony to succeed at Old Trafford

Antony could be on his way to Old Trafford.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has backed Antony to succeed at Old Trafford. The Ajax forward is largely expected to follow his former manager Erik ten Hag to Manchester United this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that Antony could flourish in the Premier League.

“Antony is a top player. He is strong, good on the ball and can cut in and shoot from distance. He can play down the middle as well, but he is most effective off the left-hand side. A two-footed player who gets goals and assists,” said Robinson.

He continued:

“He has been a big part of what Ajax have achieved in the last 18 months. I have watched him closely covering the Eredivisie for a broadcaster. He is certainly a player who would flourish in the Premier League. He will not score 30 goals a season, but he will contribute goals and assists. He is direct. If Ten Hag is to have a huge overhaul at Old Trafford, Antony is the sort of player the fans would love. I think Antony would be a great addition."

Besides Manchester United, Newcastle United and Liverpool are also interested in the 22-year-old, as reported by AOL (via Football Insider). He's contracted with Ajax till 2025.

Kevin Phillips backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave Manchester United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is likely to leave Old Trafford.

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips believes Aaron Wan-Bissaka should leave Manchester United to turn his career around. The 24-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season, and his future is up in the air.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said that Wan-Bissaka should move in search of regular football.

“That could be best for him to rediscover his love for football. He just needs to find regular football. He’s had a taste of a massive club, just as Wilf Zaha did when he left Palace. Zaha ended up going back, and I think Wan-Bissaka needs to find somewhere he enjoys playing again,” said Phillips.

He added:

“Whether he goes back to Palace or goes abroad, he just needs to continue his development – because he’s still young. He’ll take great experience from being at United, but it just hasn’t quite worked out. The manager will play an important part as well. Anyone bringing him in has got to look after him."

As per Sky Sports, Wan-Bissaka is not in the plans of incoming manager Ten Hag, with a loan move not ruled out.

