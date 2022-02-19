Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo return a mistake, says former player; Red Devils interested in Bayern Munich ace, and more - 18 February 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the league standings after 25 games.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has said that Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford last summer was a mistake. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in a Bayern Munich ace.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 18th February 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has been a mistake, according to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher. The Portuguese left Juventus to join the Premier League giants last summer, returning after 12 years to the club that made him a superstar. However, his stay at Old Trafford has not been fruitful so far.

The Red Devils were expected to fight for silverware, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner leading the line. However, United are currently languishing in fourth place, with the league title out of reach. The Red Devils are also out of the FA Cup and the League Cup too. The UEFA Champions League remains their only chance at silverware this season.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo has been a rare shining light in a dismal season for United, scoring 15 times in 28 appearances so far. However, Carragher believes it was a mistake by United to invest in him last summer.

In his column for The Telegraph, the former Liverpool defender said that Manchester United must offload him this summer.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s invaluable contribution to Manchester United’s Premier League win over Brighton was another reminder of his unparalleled appetite for goals. But it does not change this reality: United made a mistake re-signing Ronaldo last summer. It will be a bigger one keeping him next season,” wrote Carragher.

“Whether United wins, loses or Ronaldo scores or goes through a mini goal drought, it is still too much about the CR7 brand and not enough about the team. After United’s midweek win, Ronaldo posted on social media about ‘the noise’ around the club. He cannot ignore where a lot of that noise comes from,” continued Carragher.

Manchester United are interested in Serge Gnabry, according to The Hard Tackle via Fussball Transfers.

The German winger is one of the stars at Bayern Munich, and is among the most lethal attackers in Europe at the moment. However, with the 26-year-old’s current contract set to expire next summer, speculation is ripe regarding his future. Gnabry is reportedly not happy playing in a defensive role in Julian Nagelsmann’s three-at-the-back system.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers According to kicker, there has been no breakthrough in contract talks between Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry. According to kicker, there has been no breakthrough in contract talks between Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their attack after an underwhelming campaign so far from Marcus Rashford. The Premier League giants are also expected to be without Mason Greenwood for the immediate future.

With Jesse Lingard tipped to leave this summer, the club’s interest in Gnabry makes sense. However, prising the German away would be no walk on the park, as he is also sought by Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has tipped Everton to sign Donny van de Beek permanently. The Dutchman is currently on a six-month loan with the Toffees after failing to break into the first team at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish said that a lot of clubs would be interested in the 24-year-old.

“There’s no doubt there’ll be a lot of clubs (interested). If Man United have signed him in the first place, then he’s obviously a player of great pedigree. A lot of clubs would have wanted him in the first place. They will be looking on with interest, keeping an eye on his situation. Of course, Everton might be in pole position,” said McLeish.

