Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his idols; Red Devils interested in Napoli star, and more - 15 January 2022

Manchester United are travelling to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Saturday. The Red Devils will be eager to get back to winning ways in the Premier League. United lost their last league game at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, but are coming off a win against Aston Villa in their FA Cup opener on Monday.

Meanwhile, United's star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his two idols in the game. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are interested in a Napoli star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 15th January 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his idols

Cristiano Ronaldo has named Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho as his idols. The Portuguese is widely regarded as one of the finest footballers in the world. The 36-year-old has captivated fans throughout his career, and is still going strong.

Ronaldo moved to Manchester United last summer to add to his legacy at Old Trafford. He has been in fine form for the Red Devils so far, scoring 14 times in 21 appearances across competitions. The 36-year-old scored six times to help the Premier League giants qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League as group winners.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a player many players look up to. The Portuguese has spoken about the players he look up to. Speaking to ESPN Brazil, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner refused to rank the two Brazilian legends he picked.

"I don’t like comparisons. I prefer to say that the two (Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho) left their legacy, their history. I can say, by facts, that I won more individual titles than they did, but both won World Cups,” said Ronaldo

“I sympathise a lot with them. I grew up watching them both play. Saying who is the best, who is second, is not the most important thing. I prefer to say that they are idols, and left a beautiful history in football,” continued Ronaldo.

Manchester United interested in Fabian Ruiz

Manchester United are interested in Fabian Ruiz, according to The Hard Tackle via Repubblica. The Red Devils want a new midfielder this year, and have the Spaniard on their wish list. The 25-year-old has been quite impressive for Napoli so far. United are the favourites to land the Spaniard, whose current contract expires in 2023.

The Premier League giants could lose Paul Pogba on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season. The Red Devils have identified Ruiz as a potential replacement for the Frenchman. However, they could face competition from Barcelona and Liverpool for Ruiz's signature.

Southampton eye move for Dean Henderson

Southampton have enquired about the availability of Dean Henderson, according to Football Insider.

The English goalkeeper was tipped to usurp David De Gea from the number one spot at Manchester United this season. However, with the Spaniard in inspired form, Henderson has been forced to consider his future at the club. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants to keep Henderson at Old Trafford, because of United's involvement in three competitions.

“He's at an age where you should regularly play as a goalkeeper but we're in three competitions and we need the three goalkeepers we have right now”. Ralf Rangnick: “I told Dean Henderson I would like him to stay. I can fully understand he wants to play”.“He's at an age where you should regularly play as a goalkeeper but we're in three competitions and we need the three goalkeepers we have right now”. Ralf Rangnick: “I told Dean Henderson I would like him to stay. I can fully understand he wants to play”. 🔴 #MUFC“He's at an age where you should regularly play as a goalkeeper but we're in three competitions and we need the three goalkeepers we have right now”.

However, the German tactician understands the Englishman's desire to play regular football. Henderson has reportedly already informed the Red Devils of his wish to leave the club.

