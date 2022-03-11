Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo's trip to Portugal not sanctioned by club; Red Devils need to pay €70-80 million for Lazio midfielder, and more - 10 March 2022

Manchester United will have their task cut out when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick needs to secure all three points to keep alive his team's hopes of a top-four finish. United trail fourth-placed Arsenal by a point but have played three games more.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s trip to Portugal was not sanctioned by the Red Devils. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants will have to pay €70-80 million for a Lazio midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 10th March 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo's trip to Portugal not sanctioned by Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a shadow of himself this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s trip to Portugal was not sanctioned by Manchester United, according to The Daily Star via The Telegraph. The Portuguese was ruled out of the Manchester Derby due to an injury. Instead of hanging around the team, the 37-year-old opted to leave for Portugal on Friday.

Ralf Rangnick was unaware of the trip. However, the Red Devils are unlikely to take any action against their superstar, since Ronaldo was under no obligation to appear at the Etihad. The Portuguese returned on Monday evening and has been training separately as he works back to full fitness.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains a major doubt for the weekend’s game against Tottenham Hotspur, though. Spurs have been on the rise of late, winning their last two Premier League games by an aggregate 9-0 scoreline.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have stuttered and stumbled in recent games. A 4-1 defeat to Manchester City has dealt a telling blow to their top-four aspirations. Tottenham are also in the fight for the top four. As such, The Red Devils will hope Ronaldo can recover in time to feature on Saturday.

Red Devils asked to pay €70-80 million for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will have to pay €70-80 million to secure the services of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Sport Witness via Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Serb has long been identified as the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba at Old Trafford. With the Frenchman likely to depart this summer, the Premier League giants have rekindled their interest in the 27-year-old Savic.

Milinkovic-Savic has continued to impress for Lazio this season. The Serie A side are willing to sanction his departure but are holding out for a colossal fee.

Rio Ferdinand says Marcus Rashford not happy at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford has struggled this season.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Marcus Rashford is not happy at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old has endured a difficult time on the pitch this season. He has dropped down the pecking order under Ralf Rangnick, and speculations are ripe about his future.

Speaking on Vive with Five, Ferdinand spoke at length regarding rumours about Rashford’s future.

“He doesn’t look happy at United; I’ve got to be honest. I watch Marcus, and I feel like he has got the weight of the world on his shoulders. He doesn’t look happy, and I don’t know what it is. The Marcus Rashford that came in at Man United. When he blazed through, he came in, and you thought, 'oh my God, this is another product of that youth team conveyor belt coming through with energy, with spark, with quality, with class, aggression and a work ethic',” said Ferdinand.

He continued:

“I don’t know where that information has come from, but I hope it hasn’t come from Marcus’ camp because I would be embarrassed if that was my camp; if I was a player and wasn’t scoring, which is my job. To be looking at his future and assessing his future, especially with the climate that we are in now with Man United, with the club struggling, being at a low ebb, lacking confidence and being called out for how bad they are, to be looking at your future, you have to be playing well before talking like that, I’m sorry."

Rashford has mostly started from the bench this season under Rangnick, playing 24 games across competitions, scoring five times.

