Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo's weekly wages revealed; Red Devils make decision on Diogo Dalot future, and more - 28th August 2021

Manchester United are preparing for an action-packed end to their summer. The Red Devils have enjoyed a fabulous transfer window so far, securing the services of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Tom Heaton. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains eager for more business, though, as he aims to streamline his squad ahead of a crucial season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 28 August 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo weekly wages revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo will earn astronomical wages at Old Trafford,

The Portuguese moved to Old Trafford from Turin this week, thanks to a last-minute intervention from Sir Alex Ferguson. The player had been offered to Manchester City, but the Red Devils managed to hijack the deal at the eleventh hour.

Manchester United will pay Juventus £12.8 million, with an additional £6.8 million in add-ons, for Cristiano Ronaldo. And the Portuguese will earn weekly wages of £500,000 at Old Trafford, making him the highest earner at the club. The player is eager to rewrite a new chapter in his legacy instead of reliving his past, and remains committed to achieving more success with the Premier League giants.

Even at 36, Cristiano Ronaldo remains in immaculate shape, and is coming off a stellar goalscoring season with Juventus. The Portuguese is not expected to face too much trouble settling down in England, as he is familiar with the rigours of the Premier League. He is expected to make his second debut for the Red Devils on 11th of September at Old Trafford against Newcastle United.

Manchester United make decision on Diogo Dalot's future

Manchester United have decided not to send Diogo Dalot out on loan this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are eager to streamline their squad, and were previously open to offloading the Portuguese. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the player has shown enough promise to warrant a stay at the club.

Manchester United have made a final decision: Diogo Dalot will stay. He's non-transferrable. Club and Solskjaer are very happy with Dalot, they trust him for present and future so he's NOT leaving. 🔴 #MUFC

Borussia Dortmund approached Man Utd as many other clubs but no way.



Borussia Dortmund approached Man Utd as many other clubs but no way. pic.twitter.com/Ac8IPRboAX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2021

Borussia Dortmund were very close to taking the player on loan with an obligation to buy. However, Manchester United have stalled negotiations, and are no longer willing to sell Dalot now. The Portuguese could be a stellar back-up to Aaron Wan Bissaka in the right-back position. The Red Devils are now expected to end their pursuit of Kieran Trippier.

Feyenoord set to complete loan move for Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo is all set to move to Feyenoord

Feyenoord are all set to complete a loan move for Ahmad Diallo for the rest of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United are sending the Ivorian out on loan to gather much-needed experience, given that he is no longer guaranteed game time at Old Trafford. There’s a long list of potential suitors vying for his signature, though, with the Dutch side winning the race.

Exclusive. Feyenoord are closing on Amad Diallo loan from Manchester United, deal set to be completed and here we go soon! Man Utd have accepted the proposal, loan until June 2022. 🔴 #MUFC

Deal to be signed/announced once Amad will give final green light. Final stages.



Deal to be signed/announced once Amad will give final green light. Final stages. pic.twitter.com/0qSuUpJum3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2021

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to hurt Diego Diallo’s chances at Manchester United, so the Red Devils are plotting to continue the Ivorian’s development away from the club for now.

