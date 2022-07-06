Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo saga compared to a circus; Red Devils confirm Tyrell Malacia arrival, and more - July 5, 2022

Manchester United are working to assemble a squad good enough to fight for silverware next season. New manager Erik ten Hag has been handed the responsibility of taking the club back to the pinnacle of success.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham Hotspur right-back Alan Hutton has compared the Cristiano Ronaldo saga to a circus. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have confirmed the signing of Tyrell Malacia.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 5, 2022:

Alan Hutton compares Cristiano Ronaldo saga to a circus

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Alan Hutton has compared the Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Manchester United to a 'circus'. The Portuguese wants to leave Old Trafford this summer, but the club are desperate to hold on to him.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton pointed out that the situation is not ideal for Erik ten Hag.

“When you hear the rumours that he wants to leave, and everything that’s going round it, it becomes a bit of a circus. It’s not ideal for the new manager coming in. He wants to get his players in; we see the type of player that he’s going for; he’s talking about promoting youngsters. He wants everybody to be at one and buy into his philosophy.

He added:

“And then to have this problem, you don’t want it going on for the whole transfer window, the whole of pre-season, because it’s just going to upset the balance within the squad. So he’ll have to sort this out as soon as possible. Part of me just thinks it’s not going to be an easy one. Ronaldo at 37, he’s still more than capable, we saw that last season. So if they are going to cash in, they’ll want a decent fee for him.

He concluded:

“So it’s going to be an interesting one to see it developing. I think there’s still a good few twists and turns yet.“

Manchester United confirm Tyrell Malacia arrival

Tyrell Malacia is Erik ten Hag’s first signing this summer.

Manchester United have announced the arrival of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. The 22-year-old has put pen on paper to a four-year contract that will keep him at the club till 2026. There’s an option for an additional year in his deal.

Speaking after his unveiling, Malacia said he's determined to help the club achieve success next season.

“It’s an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United. This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new teammates and a tremendous manager (Erik ten Hag) leading us. I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players,” said Malacia.

He added:

“Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt. I’ll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to me and my family. None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for them. Now I’m ready to focus on the future with United, and help my new club achieve success.”

Christian Eriksen would be a squad player at Old Trafford, says Danny Murphy

Christian Eriksen is all set to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes Christian Eriksen would be a squad player at Old Trafford. The Dane is set to join Manchester United on a Bosman move this summer.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Murphy said Eriksen would not play ahead of Bruno Fernandes:

“It’s a difficult one because I really like Eriksen. I’ve always admired him in terms of his creativity and the way he’s free with his football and tries things. Would it excite me if I was a United fan? He’s going to be a squad player, isn’t he? He’s not going to play instead of (Bruno) Fernandes,” said Murphy.

He added:

“No (he is not world-class). He’s a welcome addition to any squad because he has experience, and he has quality, but if you’re looking at the big games where United compete with Liverpool, City and Chelsea, is he going to play in their first 11?”

