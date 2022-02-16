Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo setting bad example, says former player; PSG preparing blockbuster contract for Paul Pogba, and more - 15 February 2022

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League by beating ten-man Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The Red Devils were coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw against Southampton in the league on Saturday. The win has propelled them back to the top four, two points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham United.

Meanwhile, former player Paul Ince has said that United's star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is setting a bad example. Elsewhere, PSG are preparing a blockbuster offer for Paul Pogba.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 15th February 2022:

Paul Ince accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of setting bad example

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of setting a bad example at Old Trafford. The Portuguese has cut a sorry figure of late on the pitch, while his body language has also drawn criticism.

Speaking to The Sun, Ince said that the 37-year-old has not acted like a role model.

“People were saying he would be great for the club, the players and the youngsters. We thought that would be the case, but the example he is setting, by throwing his toys out of the pram, is a bad one. Why would you listen to someone who is prepared to act the way he is?” said Ince.

“As we’ve seen on numerous occasions - running down the tunnel, not clapping fans, sulking - it’s not a good example to set. I get the frustration, but you’ve got to take that out behind closed doors, not in full view of the fans and cameras. He was flying when he started, but then he stopped getting the service, started dropping deeper to where he wasn’t a danger to anybody, and then the frustration came,” continued Ince.

Ince went on to make a slithering assessment of Ronaldo, predicting that he would be gone if interim manager Ralf Rangnick stayed.

“He is a selfish player - Ronaldo is about Ronaldo. If he isn’t scoring, he won’t be happy. We saw it at Juventus when, after he left, Giorgio Chiellini said they can be a family again. It should be about Manchester United and the team, but it’s become all about Ronaldo, and now we are seeing the full frustration,” said Ince.

“Whether he stays next year, I don’t know. It depends on who comes in at the end of the season. If Rangnick stays, I think you’ll see Ronaldo going. If Mauricio Pochettino comes in, he might stay. But Ronaldo has to play - you can’t be paying someone half a million pounds a week to sit on the bench against Burnley when you need three points. If he’s not playing, I can’t see him being here next season,” added Ince.

Interestingly, Ronaldo ended his six-game scoring drought by scoring against Burnley. It was also his first strike of the year.

PSG preparing blockbuster contract for Paul Pogba

PSG are preparing a blockbuster contract to lure Paul Pogba away from Old Trafford.

PSG are preparing a blockbuster contract to lure Paul Pogba away from Old Trafford this summer, according to The Daily Mail. The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current contract with Manchester United. The Red Devils want him to stay, but the 28-year-old is yet to commit himself to the club.

The Parisians are hoping to secure his services on a Bosman deal by offering a lucrative pay package. He is free to sign a pre-contract with an overseas club. However, Pogba hasn't come to a decision on his future yet. He wants to assess his options, and doesn't rule out a stay at Old Trafford either.

Ralf Rangnick open to taking full-time job at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick is willing to take the full-time job at Manchester United, according to Caught Offside via Fabrizio Romano. The German manager is in charge of the Premier League giants till the end of the season. The club are likely to appoint a permanent manager in the summer.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Ralf Rangnick would love to keep his job and be #mufc permanent manager but the club want to be 100% sure on the next appointment. Man United 'need a shock, they need something different, something fresh’. [ @FabrizioRomano , United Stand YT] Ralf Rangnick would love to keep his job and be #mufc permanent manager but the club want to be 100% sure on the next appointment. Man United 'need a shock, they need something different, something fresh’. [@FabrizioRomano, United Stand YT]

The Red Devils have Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag among the shortlisted candidates for the position. However, Rangnick is also ready to take on the permanent job himself.

