Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo slams France Football editor over Ballon d'Or claim; Red Devils appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, and more - 29th November 2021

Manchester United secured a hard-fought draw against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday. The Red Devils took the lead through Jadon Sancho after the break, but were undone by a Jorginho penalty.

Meanwhile, Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at France Football editor Pascal Ferre over a recent claim. Elsewhere, The Red Devils have appointed Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 29th November 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo slams France Football editor over Ballon d’Or claim

Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed France Football editor Pascal Ferre over a recent comment. Ferre said that the Portuguese’s main goal was to win more Ballon d’Or than Lionel Messi. The 36-year-old has five of the coveted awards, one less than his arch-rival.

Ronaldo won his first Ballon d’Or award when he was at Manchester United. The Portuguese added four more to his kitty during his time with Real Madrid to move level with Messi. However, Lionel Messi won his sixth award in 2019 to go clear of The Red Devils star. The PSG ace could pick up his seventh Ballon d’Or later on Monday.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Cristiano Ronaldo addresses lies that are being spread about him in the press. [IG: cristiano] Cristiano Ronaldo addresses lies that are being spread about him in the press. [IG: cristiano] https://t.co/fxXPUtlcZB

Meanwhile, Ronaldo took to social media to hit out at Ferre’s claims. The Portuguese accused the France Football editor of lying in Ronaldo’s name.

“Pascal Ferre lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for,” wrote Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team in my country,” continued Ronaldo.

The statement continued:

“I will end by saying that my focus is already on Manchester United's next game and on everything that, together with my teammates and our fans, we can still achieve this season. The rest? The rest is just the rest."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo finished sixth in the race for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award.

Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager.

The German joins The Red Devils for a six-month period to steady the ship. He will subsequently move on to a consultant position at the club for the next two years.

Rangnick’s arrival at Old Trafford could be delayed due to work visa issues. Manchester United have said that Michael Carrick would remain in charge until the German takes over. The Red Devils also thanked Rangnick’s former employers Lokomotiv Moscow for their cooperation throughout the process.

Barcelona enquire about Manchester United’s Anthony Martial

Barcelona have enquired about the availability of Anthony Martial.

Barcelona have enquired about the availability of Anthony Martial, according to The Hard Tackle via ARA. The Frenchman has blown hot and cold since his arrival at Manchester United. Martial enjoyed a stellar 2019-20 campaign, but has struggled to hold on to that form.

The Red Devils could be ready to sanction Martial’s departure next year. The Frenchman has dropped further down the pecking order since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Barcelona want to take the Frenchman to Camp Nou in January.

