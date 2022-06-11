Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo stuck at Old Trafford, says expert; Frenkie de Jong urged to join Red Devils, and more - June 10, 2022

Manchester United are eager to revamp their squad this summer. New manager Erik ten Hag has been handed the keys to Old Trafford, and the club are preparing to start anew next season under his tutelage.

Meanwhile, Portuguese football expert Pedro Sepulveda believes Cristiano Ronaldo is stuck at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, former Dutch international Raphael van der Vaart has urged Frenkie de Jong to join the Red Devils.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 10, 2022:

Pedro Sepulveda says Cristiano Ronaldo is stuck at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to stay at Old Trafford next season.

The 37-year-old joined United from Juventus last summer. While his return has been unceremonious, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner enjoyed a decent campaign, scoring 24 goals from 38 appearances across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future being up in the air ahead of the summer, Sepulveda believes he coule stay with the Red Devils.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Portuguese football expert said that the 37-year-old had nowhere else to go.

“For sure he is going to stay at Manchester United because nobody will pay for Cristiano Ronaldo. I'm not saying he's not worth the money, but the thing is, when you look at the possibilities, which team could Ronaldo play for if it's not Man Utd?" said Sepulveda.

He added:

“I'm 100 per cent sure that, after his return to Man Utd, he will never play for another English team. Elsewhere you have Real Madrid, and I don't think Florentino Perez wants a Ronaldo return. You look at PSG with another coach and another sporting director, I don't really think they will sign Ronaldo as part of their new project.”

Raphael van der Vaart urges Frenkie de Jong to join Manchester United

Frenkie de Jong is close to a move to Old Trafford.

Former Dutch midfielder Raphael van der Vaart has urged Frenkie de Jong to join Manchester United. The Barcelona midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking recently, Van der Vaart said that the move would suit his countryman.

“At Manchester United it will be just like at the national team, being the only one with his type of qualities. The Premier League is a heaven for midfielders. Everyone says ‘it’s quick’, but it only looks like a fast paced game because players lose the ball a lot there,” said Van der Vaart.

He continued:

“Just look at Bergkamp, you can enjoy yourself there. I enjoyed myself there too. That transfer would be ideal. There is a coach who knows exactly what he can and cannot do. If he had to choose today, I would go to United if I were him.”

Paddy Kenny says Red Devils could struggle to offload Marcus Rashford for £80 million

Marcus Rashford’s future is up in the air.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Manchester United coule struggle to offload Marcus Rashford for £80 million.

The English forward has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after struggling for form last season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that Rashford has lost his way.

“He’s lost his way, hasn’t he? It’s a huge shame because what he did before was unbelievable. His performances have dropped. Will it change under a new manager? We will have to see. Ten Hag has come in now and he will change the way they play. Is he going to come back refreshed? We will have to see. But an £80million transfer? Not a prayer,” said Kenny.

