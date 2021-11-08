Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo 'suffered' against Manchester City; Brendan Rodgers agrees to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and more - 7th November 2021

Manchester United endured a difficult time against Manchester City on Saturday, with Cristiano Ronaldo failing to inspire The Red Devils against their fierce rivals. The Portuguese drew a blank as his side were beaten 2-0 by the holders at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo 'suffered' against Manchester City. Elsewhere, Brendon Rodgers has agreed to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 7th November.

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered against Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo suffered against Manchester City because he was not afforded the ball. The Portuguese lined up for Manchester United for his first Manchester Derby on Saturday since returning to Old Trafford this summer. The Red Devils have already been going through tough times in recent weeks, but their miseries were compounded by their arch-rivals.

The reigning Premier League champions made short work of Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo was largely a spectator, and was restricted to just one shot on target. The Portuguese failed to stamp his authority on the game. Guardiola has now revealed how his team managed to stop the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Speaking after the game, as relayed by The Metro, the Manchester City boss said that Manchester United were mindful of the visitors' attacking prowess. Guardiola also pointed out that Ronaldo suffered because he was not given possession of the ball.

“We did a good game. Rodri was excellent as were (Ilkay) Gundogan and Bernardo (Silva), and we wanted the ball. That’s the only way to control the transitions. I know how big talented players like Cristiano are, they suffer when they don’t have the ball. We wanted that,” said Guardiola.

Brendan Rodgers agrees to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leeds United vs Leicester City - Premier League

Brendon Rodgers has reached a verbal agreement with Manchester United to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Caught Offside.

The Norwegian has been under immense pressure at Old Trafford in recent times. Solskjaer guided The Red Devils to third and second in the Premier League in his first two full seasons, but things have been difficult in his third.

utdreport @utdreport @caughtoffside] Brendan Rodgers has verbally agreed to become #mufc 's new manager. He would like to wait until the end of the season but United are pushing for now #mulive Brendan Rodgers has verbally agreed to become #mufc's new manager. He would like to wait until the end of the season but United are pushing for now #mulive [@caughtoffside]

However, the Norwegian has failed to arrest his side's slide in fortunes. Manchester United succumbed to a 5-0 defeat to Liverpool and also lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the space of a fortnight.

The Red Devils' hierarchy has reportedly run their patience with Solskjaer, and want Rodgers to replace the former at Old Trafford. The Leicester City manager wants to take over at the end of the current season. However, Manchester United want him to join immediately.

Manchester United's Phil Jones wanted by Newcastle United

Phil Jones is wanted by Newcastle United.

Phil Jones is wanted by Newcastle United, according to The Sun. The report also adds that The Magpies are among at least 13 clubs that have their eyes on the Manchester United defender. The Englishman has struggled with injuries for almost his entire stint at Old Trafford.

Jones has appeared 224 times for Manchester United since joining them in 2011, scoring six goals and setting up ten. United are looking to offload him this winter, but his £130,000 per week wages could be a stumbling block in any deal.

