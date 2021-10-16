Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he wants to play every game; La Liga star planning talks with the Red Devils, and more - 16th October 2021

Manchester United succumbed to a 2-4 defeat against Leicester City in a Premier League game at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Red Devils came unstuck at the home of the 2016 champions. The Portuguese failed to assert his influence on the game, and cut a sorry figure on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has informed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he wants to play in all of Manchester United's games. Elsewhere, a French defender, who plays for Sevilla, is planning to initiate talks with the Red Devils for a possible move.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 16th October 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo tells Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he wants to play every game

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to play him in every game for Manchester United, according to The Sun.

The Norwegian opted to keep Ronaldo on the bench against Everton before the international break. The move backfired despite Solskjaer bringing on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner early in the second half. The Red Devils could only draw the game 1-1, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo visibly frustrated.

Solskjaer had assumed his star player would be tired after a hectic run of games. Having played Villarreal in midweek, the Norwegian assumed Ronaldo could do with a breather against Everton.

However, Ronaldo has informed Solskjaer that he wants to play in every game, telling the Manchester United manager that he would ask for a break if he needed one. The former Juventus star has also spoken to his manager about his desire to win trophies with Manchester United.

thesun.co.uk/sport/16435625… Cristiano Ronaldo tells Solskjaer to play him every game after being left 'disappointed' at being benched Cristiano Ronaldo tells Solskjaer to play him every game after being left 'disappointed' at being benched

thesun.co.uk/sport/16435625… https://t.co/hs8fNcAfzF

The Portuguese reiterated that the Red Devils need to play their important players to win silverware. Solskjaer had also rested Ronaldo for the Carabao Cup game against West Ham United. The Red Devils made eleven changes to their team, but lost the game.

Jules Kounde planning talks with Manchester United

Jules Kounde is planning to initiate talks with Manchester United about a possible move to Old Trafford next year, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Frenchman has got over his obsession with joining Real Madrid, and wants to move to Old Trafford instead. Kounde has even asked his representatives to initiate contact with the Red Devils.

Manchester United signed Raphael Varane from Los Blancos this summer, making up a solid set of central defenders at the club. With Teden Mengi also developing well, the Red Devils might not have space in their squad for the 21-year-old Kounde, though.

Paul Ince critical of Manchester United's contract renewal offer for Paul Pogba

Paul Ince has criticised Manchester United for offering Paul Pogba a new contract with a huge salary.

Paul Ince has criticised Manchester United for offering Paul Pogba a new contract with an astronomical salary. The Red Devils are reportedly ready to pay the Frenchman, whose current contract expires next summer, weekly wages of £400,000.

But Ince believes it's a sign of desperation from his former club.

"That’s a sign of desperation from Manchester United in offering that contract. Obviously, they’re trying to persuade him to sign this deal. It’s a lot of money for someone who has been in and out of the side," said Ince.

