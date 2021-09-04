Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Red Devils star for incredible gesture, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in talks with Bundesliga ace over move, and more - 3rd September 2021

Manchester United are raring to go after a strong start to the new season. The Red Devils registered two wins in their first three games of the new season. Since then, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has added Cristiano Ronaldo to his roster and the Portuguese is itching to add to his legacy at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his gratitude to a Manchester United star for his big-hearted gesture. Solskjaer is already in touch with a Bundesliga star over a move next summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 3 September 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Edinson Cavani for incredible gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his thanks to Edinson Cavani for his incredible gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his gratitude to Edinson Cavani for handing over his No. 7 shirt to the Portuguese. The former Juventus star completed a blockbuster return to Manchester United this week. However, there was a dilemma regarding his proposed shirt number at Old Trafford. The player had previously worn the No. 7 shirt for the Red Devils with aplomb.

As such, it was only natural that Cristiano Ronaldo desired the fabled shirt after arriving at the Premier League side. But the shirt was assigned to Cavani, who had managed to lift the curse of the No. 7 at Manchester United. The Uruguayan was a huge hit last season and looked every bit worthy of the acclaimed number. However, in an incredible gesture, El Matador gave up the shirt to accommodate the Portuguese, moving on to the No. 21 recently vacated by Daniel James.

Cristiano Ronaldo was moved by the Uruguayan’s big-heartedness and expressed his gratitude to the official Manchester United website.

“I wasn't sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again. I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture” said Cristiano Ronaldo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in talks with Erling Haaland over move

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is attempting to convince Erling Haaland to move to Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reached out to Erling Haaland to convince him to move to Manchester United next summer, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Norwegian has been on the trail of his countryman for some time and is desperate to bring Haaland to Old Trafford. Solskjaer has already begun preparations for next summer when the Borussia Dortmund striker could be available for a cut-price deal.

Haaland is expected to ignite a bidding war for his services in 2022 and the Manchester United manager is already trying to stay ahead of the crowd. Solskjaer has already been on the phone to the Bundesliga star on numerous occasions to lure him to Old Trafford.

Manchester United planning to return for Kieran Trippier in January

Manchester United could return for Kieran Trippier in January

Manchester United are planning to return for Kieran Trippier in January, according to Sport Witness via Mundo Deportivo. The Red Devils failed in an attempt to bring the Englishman to Old Trafford this summer. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not ended his interest in the player.

The Norwegian will reportedly try to convince Atletico Madrid to sell in January. It is not clear, however, whether Manchester United intend to pay his €40m release clause by then.

