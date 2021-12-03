Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to become next Red Devils captain; Ralf Rangnick wants Erling Haaland at Old Trafford, and more - 2nd December 2021

Manchester United are plotting to get the better of Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday. The Red Devils arrive in the game tenth in the Premier League, five points behind The Gunners, who are in fifth position.

Meanwhile, a former player has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo to take over as Manchester United's new captain from Harry Maguire. Elsewhere, interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants Erling Haaland at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 2nd December 2021.

Former player tips Cristiano Ronaldo to become next Manchester United captain

Greening believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be handed the armband at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United player Jonathan Greening believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be handed the armband at Old Trafford. The Red Devils selected Harry Maguire as their new club captain in January 2020 after Ashley Young left the club. However, Maguire's recent struggles could see him lose the role, according to Greening.

Instead, Ronaldo might emerge as a possible option for interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The Portuguese already wears the armband for his nation. The 36-year-old also has the leadership qualities needed for the role.

Cristiano Ronaldo's rich legacy with Manchester United also makes him the ideal candidate to wear the armband. The Portuguese has been in fine form since returning to his old hunting ground this summer. The 36-year-old has found the back of the net ten times in 15 games so far for The Red Devils.

Speaking to Daily Star, Greening said that Ronaldo could be made captain of Manchester United to relieve the pressure on Maguire.

"It’s a lot of responsibility being the captain of Manchester United. I had some unbelievable captains like Roy Keane and Bryan Robson. It’s not easy," said Greening.

"He (Ralf Rangnick) could decide that Ronaldo is going to be captain and be one of the main players, and Harry Maguire can just concentrate on being a centre-half and stopping goals," said Greening.

Ralf Rangnick wants Erling Haaland at Old Trafford

Ralf Rangnick wants Erling Haaland to join Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick wants Erling Haaland to join Manchester United, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the Norwegian, and have failed in an attempt to bring him to Old Trafford before. However, with Rangnick at the helm, the Premier League giants could have better luck in that regard next summer.

TRUE ✅ Ralf Rangnick will try to convince @ErlingHaaland of a Transfer to @ManUtd . Rangnick helped Salzburg to get Haaland. He is close to Haalands father and Agent Alf-Inge

The German manager helped charter Haaland's arrival at RB Salzburg in 2019. The Norwegian has gone from strength to strength since then. Manchester United are hoping Rangnick's presence can help them win the race for the 21-year-old.

Manchester United interested in Christopher Nkunku

Manchester United are interested in Christopher Nkunku.

Manchester United are interested in Christopher Nkunku, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The RB Leipzig star has caught the eye with his recent performances. Ralf Rangnick attempted to bring the player to the Bundesliga side in 2018, and is now eager to take him to Old Trafford.

Nkunku's prowess in front of goal has caught the attention of The Red Devils. Although Manchester United are spoilt for choice in attack, Rangnick feels the RB Leipzig star could add another dimension to The Red Devils' attack.

