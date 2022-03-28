Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to become player-manager at Old Trafford; Erik Ten Hag could turn down Red Devils, and more - 27 March 2022

Manchester United's top-four hopes are hanging by a thread at the moment. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s wards are sixth in the Premier League standings, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, a former coach has tipped United's star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo to become a player-manager at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Erik Ten Hag could turn down the Red Devils' managerial job.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 27th March 2022:

Mick Clegg tips Cristiano Ronaldo to become player-manager at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has led from the front at Old Trafford this season.

Former Manchester United coach Mick Clegg has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to become a player-manager at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are currently searching for their next manager, with Erik Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino leading the race.

Speaking with The Manchester Evening News, Clegg said that five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo has all the qualities to manage the Premier League giants. He said:

“My personal view of Cristiano is that he would become a very good manager, and he needs to manage as a player as well, be a player-manager."

He added:

"I know he’s got the ideas and the understanding of the culture around clubs; he’s got more experience than an awful lot of players. He’s got a lot going for him because of his experiences at the top level. If he became a player-manager, I think he’d be great for United; he’d be my choice."

Clegg continued:

“It’s getting time where, because of the pattern he made of what is required from players, mainly himself, but he’s put those demands on others as well, he knows who is really fit and dedicated, and I think he’s got vision beyond most people."

Ronaldo is the top scorer across competitions for United this season, with 18 strikes, having returned to the club last summer from Juventus.

He'll look to add to his 12 Premier League goals as United seek a top-four finish to return to the UEFA Champions League next season. His current contract at the club runs out next summer.

Erik Ten Hag could turn down Manchester United, says Kevin Phillips

Erik Ten Hag is leading the race to take charge at Old Trafford.

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips believes Erik Ten Hag could turn down the opportunity to take charge of Manchester United. The Ajax manager is among the favorites for the hot seat at Old Trafford but reportedly has offers from other European teams as well.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said that managing the Red Devils is a thankless job at the moment. He said:

“I think he would probably turn Man United down. Years ago, you would never consider turning Manchester United down. But whoever goes in there now needs to strip it down to the bare bones. They have got good players there, but that dressing (room) needs to be sorting out. A few players need to be moved on, and a few need to come in. It is a mini rebuilding project."

He added:

“It is a difficult one. I think the top manager may look at that and go to another top European club where there is less issues. It seems bizarre to talk about a manager turning down that club. You’d think any manager would jump at the chance, but Ten Hag may come at it from a slightly different angle."

Ten Hag is on the cusp of winning his third Eredivisie title with Ajax. He led his team to a perfect group-stage campaign in the UEFA Champions League earlier this season.

Noel Whelan urges Red Devils to end Richarlison pursuit

Richarlison is tipped to leave this summer.

Noel Whelan has urged Manchester United to end their pursuit of Richarlison. The Brazilian has emerged as an option for Rangnick ahead of the summer. However, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the Everton ace is not the answer to Old Trafford's troubles.

“Personally, in my opinion, no (Richarlison would not be a good replacement for Edinson Cavani). I think Manchester United really do need a long time to sit down, discover and realise who they need in their side. I don’t think Richarlison’s the answer,” said Whelan.

He continued:

“Firstly, they need to find a formation, and they need to get a manager. There are a lot of things that have gone wrong for Manchester United over a number of years. The signings haven’t worked out at times. There’s no identity to their team. There’s no structure or play to their side. They need to get a manager in and assess,” said Whelan.

Whelan also believes that the Red Devils need to rectify their transfer strategy.

“I don’t think Richarlison’s the answer to Manchester United’s problems; I really don’t. They need to really go through their squad first. Eliminate players that need to leave, and need to be out of the football club,” said Whelan.

He continued:

“The rebuilding process needs to start from the ground upwards. They’ve got great players; don’t get me wrong; but I don’t think all of them should be there. That’s not what makes a great side. They’ve got to get their transfers right. Manchester United have got it wrong for so long."

