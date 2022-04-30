Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to join Lionel Messi at PSG; Red Devils backed to sign Kalvin Phillips, and more - 29 April 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Brentford at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s men are sixth in the league table after 35 games, with a top-four finish looking extremely unlikely. They trail fourth-placed Arsenal by five points with three games left, and the Gunners have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Paul Merson has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo to team up with Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next season. Elsewhere, Alex Mcleish believes the Red Devils could sign Kalvin Phillips this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 29th April 2022:

Paul Merson tips Cristiano Ronaldo to join Lionel Messi at PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo could team up with Lionel Messi at PSG next season. The Portuguese is expected to leave United this summer, with the Red Devils unlikely to play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

In his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said that Ronaldo's move to the Parc des Princes could work for all parties. He said:

“This might be Cristiano Ronaldo's last year in the Premier League. He'll want to play in the Champions League - he's played in it all his career. I'd be surprised if Erik ten Hag wants him there to be honest - he's trying to build his team, and Ronaldo is 37 years old. PSG could go for him and make him their short-term replacement for Kylian Mbappe. PSG only want one thing - the Champions League. Ronaldo is a proven asset in the competition - he's scored goals, he sells shirts, he's done it all."

Merson continued:

“Ligue 1 is an easy league, and Ronaldo will be able to focus on the Champions League at PSG. With Lionel Messi already at the club, we may well see two of the greatest players of all time playing for the same team."

Ronaldo has scored 23 times across competitions this season, topscoring for United, but is set to endure his first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

Manchester United backed to sign Kalvin Phillips by Alex McLeish

Kalvin Phillips is wanted at Old Trafford.

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish believes Manchester United have a fair chance of landing Kalvin Phillips this summer. The English midfielder has caught the eye with Leeds United recently and has admirers at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish said that Phillips could arrive at Old Trafford despite the intense rivalry between the two clubs. He said:

“Yeah, maybe (Manchester United could struggle to sign Kalvin Phillips). However, the lure of Manchester United for any player… I know that they’re not in the best moment, but Manchester United are probably in one of the top five clubs in the world. I mean that more in terms of financially and the aura of the club."

McLeish continued:

“So yeah, he may have played for Leeds but so did Joe Jordan and Gordon McQueen. You could easily see a bit of business going there. The fans will not be able to have a say in terms of him definitely not going. But they’ll certainly not be happy about it."

Frank McAvennie slams Red Devils for Ralf Rangnick decision

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has slammed United for allowing Ralf Rangnick to take charge of Austria. The German manager will simultaneously carry out his consultant role with the Red Devils.

Speaking with Football Insider, McAvennie said that Rangnick cannot work for two teams at the same time.

“So he claims he has time to work at Man United and for Austria? What a load of crap that is. I think that’s a load of rubbish. You have to focus on one of them because the job that needs to happen at Manchester United is massive. The club is all over the place. and now this guy who is meant to be overseeing things is off to manage someone else,” said McAvennie.

He continued:

“I would have thought he would be given the boot by Manchester United after agreeing that. There is enough comical things happening at Manchester United, I can’t believe they have allowed that. I really didn’t see that happening."

Eric ten Hag will take over the United reins at the end if the season, with Rangnick moving to a consultancy role.

