Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to join Saudi Arabian club in January; club planning 2023 move for Atletico Madrid star, and more - September 14, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Sheriff at the Zimbru Stadium on Thursday in their second UEFA Europa League game of the season. New manager Erik ten Hag needs a win after facing defeat in the opening game against Real Sociedad last week.

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo to join a Saudi Arabian club in January. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are planning to move for an Atletico Madrid goalkeeper next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 14, 2022:

Gabriel Agbonlahor tips Cristiano Ronaldo to join Saudi Arabian club in January

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to find the back of the net so far this season.

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Cristiano Ronaldo is angry at his situation at Manchester United and could leave in January. The Portuguese has struggled for chances under Ten Hag at Old Trafford this season and is yet to score in seven games across competitions.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Cristiano Ronaldo turned down £211m-a-year in wages to play for an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, but the Manchester United striker is now reconsidering the offer. (The Athletic) Cristiano Ronaldo turned down £211m-a-year in wages to play for an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, but the Manchester United striker is now reconsidering the offer. (The Athletic) https://t.co/7fB9FAmgLb

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor sai thatd the 37-year-old could be tempted to drop down to a less demanding league in January.

“Ronaldo must be very angry at the moment at the fact he’s not starting games. Ronaldo wants to start games; he wants to score goals and wants to play in the Champions League. Everything that he wants, he’s not getting. It might come to the stage where in January, and (he) looks at the situation and thinks ‘You know what, maybe my time at the highest level is over’,” said Agbonlahor.

He added:

“It happens to everyone. Age catches up with everyone, and you can’t defy age. He’s coming to the stage where he looks at it and thinks ‘Maybe I do go to America or Saudi Arabia or China’. Maybe it’s the time when Ronaldo looks at those options. Unless there are big injuries, he’s not going to start a Premier League game for Man United for a while.”

Ronaldo, who top-scored for United with 24 strikes across competitions last season, could be in contention to start against Sheriff.

Manchester United planning 2023 move for Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak is wanted at Old Trafford next summer.

Manchester United are planning a move for Jan Oblak next summer, according to Jeunes Footeux via Caught Offside.

The Red Devils brought in Martin Dubravka on loan from Newcastle United this summer as an understudy to David de Gea. However, they're unlikely to sign him permanently. Meanwhile, Dean Henderson is on loan at Nottingham Forest but might have sealed his fate at the club after criticising them in a recent interview.

That makes signing a new backup for De Gea a priority for Manchester United next summer, and Ten Hag has identified his man in Oblak. The Atletico Madrid man is among the finest goalkeepers in the continent and could push De Gea.

Luke Shaw likely to leave Old Trafford next summer, says Alan Hutton

Luke Shaw has endured a difficult start to the season.

Former Tottenham Hotspur right-back Alan Hutton believes Luke Shaw could be on his way out of Manchester United next summer.

The left-back has dropped down the pecking order this season, with Ten Hag preferring Tyrell Malacia at Shaw's position.

utdreport @utdreport Luke Shaw is struggling with a foot injury that has sidelined him for two of #mufc 's last three games [ @samuelluckhurst Luke Shaw is struggling with a foot injury that has sidelined him for two of #mufc's last three games [@samuelluckhurst]

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that he feels sorry for Shaw.

“It’s a difficult one. On his day, he’s a great player; there’s no getting away from that; he’s an England international. I think he has struggled after a serious injury. Whether it be confidence or fitness or whatever. I’ve been there myself, broken leg, and I know how difficult it can be. So I feel for what he’s going through,” said Hutton.

Hutton pointed out that Shaw could either take up the challenge of competing with Malacia or move elsewhere.

“(Tyrell) Malacia has come in; he’s hit the ground running; he looks like he’s in charge of that spot, and it’s really up to Luke Shaw. He can take it two ways. He can think: ‘I’m going to fight for my place; it’s one of the best clubs in the world’. Or, he can just throw it in and say: ‘Right I’ll run down my contract and just move elsewhere’. So it’s really down to him and what he’s like as a person,” said Hutton.

Shaw’s contract with United expires next summer, but he's yet to sign an extension.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav