Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to lift teammates; club advised to drop Rafael Varane, and more - 20 February 2022

Manchester United secured a thrilling 4-2 win over Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday. Goals from Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Anthony Elanga helped the Red Devils stay in fourth place in the league standings.

Meanwhile, Noel Whelan has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo to lift the performances of his teammates. Elsewhere, Tim Sherwood has advised United interim manager Ralf Rangnick to drop Raphael Varane.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 20th February 2022:

Noel Whelan backs Cristiano Ronaldo to lift teammates

Noel Whelan believes Cristiano Ronaldo is the perfect role model to push the Manchester United team.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Cristiano Ronaldo is the perfect role model to push the Manchester United team to their limits. The Portuguese is a serial winner, and is the epitome of excellence in world football.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the 37-year-old could get the most out of the Red Devils.

“This is why you’ve got serial winners in there like Ronaldo. He expects to win every game, and if people aren’t doing their job, whether they’re young or experienced, he will dig them out. When they’ve won and played the game like Ronaldo has, he’s got every right,” said Whelan.

“Not everyone’s going to be best friends. It’s just one of those things. Not everyone’s going to like each other at times because everyone’s got a different character. If Cristiano Ronaldo’s talking and demanding more, you’ve got to stand up and listen. No one’s won any more in the game than he has or been as consistent,” continued Whelan.

Whelan went on to advise the Manchester United team to listen to Ronaldo.

“He’s one of the top players that football’s ever seen. Not just for the past ten years but ever. You stand up and take notice, whether you’re Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, I don’t care. He’s the biggest name, the biggest player and the best player they’ve got at that football club. You stand back, and you listen to what Cristiano Ronaldo’s got to say,” said Whelan.

“If you don’t like it, tough. If he’s asking for more, you’ve got to give it. He’s obviously seen something in the changing room, on the training ground or in matches that are just not good enough. He will do that to himself as well, and that’s huge. He’ll be self-critical,” added Whelan.

Ronaldo drew a blank against Leeds, but is United’s top scorer across competitions this season with 15 goals.

Tim Sherwood advises Manchester United to drop Rafael Varane

Tim Sherwood has advised Ralf Rangnick to drop Rafael Varane.

Tim Sherwood has advised Ralf Rangnick to drop Rafael Varane from the starting XI. The Frenchman joined United last summer, but has struggled for consistency.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sherwood said that Harry Maguire has worked better alongside Victor Lindelof.

“It’s about the best partnership with centre-backs. Harry Maguire is better with Victor Lindelof. If we talk about Raphael Varane, he’s got off the hook because he’s been terrible. He’s been terrible since coming to the club. You’ve got Maguire who wants to defend the halfway line and Varane who wants to defend up there, so they’re not level with each other,” said Sherwood.

“When Lindelof played the other night (in the 2-0 win over Brighton), United looked better; they looked better with those two. It’s about finding the best partnership, but then the manager has to be strong and leave out a player who’s won the Champions League and the World Cup,” continued Sherwood.

Varane has made 19 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Tottenham Hotspur eye reunion with Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur are planning a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham Hotspur are planning a reunion with PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino if Antonio Conte leaves this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via The Telegraph. The Argentinean is a target of Manchester United too, but Spurs could ruin their plans.

Conte’s future hangs in the balance, having irked the club hierarchy with his public criticism. Tottenham Hotspur could open the door for Pochettino’s return if Conte departs.

Edited by Bhargav