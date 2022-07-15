Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to mentor Red Devils youngsters; Erik ten Hag advised to follow in Sir Alex Ferguson's footsteps, and more - July 14, 2022

Manchester United want to get back in the top four in the Premier League next season. The Red Devils finished sixth in the league in the recently concluded campaign.

Meanwhile, former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be a good mentor for the youngsters at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has advised new United manager Erik ten Hag to follow in Sir Alex Ferguson’s footsteps.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 14, 2022:

Frank McAvennie tips Cristiano Ronaldo to mentor Manchester United youngsters

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the move this summer.

Frank McAvennie believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be a good mentor for the youngsters at Manchester United. The Portuguese has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, although the club want him to stay.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC



Has talked about wanting to stay at top level, so increasingly hard to see where he could go.

[@TelegraphDucker] With Chelsea ending their interest in Cristiano Ronaldo & Bayern & PSG having distanced themselves, the door is closing on a potential move for the United forward.Has talked about wanting to stay at top level, so increasingly hard to see where he could go. With Chelsea ending their interest in Cristiano Ronaldo & Bayern & PSG having distanced themselves, the door is closing on a potential move for the United forward. Has talked about wanting to stay at top level, so increasingly hard to see where he could go.[@TelegraphDucker]

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said the Red Devils would have struggled without Ronaldo last season.

“The biggest problem for me is what they’re going to do with Cristiano Ronaldo. People are saying they have to let him go because he’s too big for the club. That means all the kids at Man United are losing because they’re not taking advice from Cristiano Ronaldo – the one guy that’s won everything in the game,” said McAvennie.

He continued:

“He said it himself, when he was at Man United he took everything from Roy Keane and (Paul) Scholes, he learnt from them. These boys don’t want to learn from anybody, and maybe that’s today’s game – they’re just not interested in learning, they think they’ve done it because they’re at Man United.”

Ronaldo top-scored for United with 24 goals across competitions last season.

Alex McLeish advises Erik ten Hag to follow in Sir Alex Ferguson's footsteps

Alex McLeish has advised Erik ten Hag to instill some of Sir Alex Ferguson’s values at Old Trafford. The Dutch manager has been handed the responsibility of taking Manchester United back to the pinnacle of success.

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish said that the players need to be humble to achieve success.

“Everybody has to be on the same page. I always felt, at the beginning of a season, you have to focus on the values of the club and what the club stands for. You hope the guys you bring in show a bit of humility. Alex Ferguson always preached that word, humility,” said McLeish.

He added:

“He liked his players to be humble. He would get to know the players’ families. It’s all about values and getting players to be on the same page. That has got to be 100% done. You have to outline those kinds of values to any player that comes in. Leaks are frustrating, and I’m sure the manager will be focused on finding out where it’s coming from.”

Luke Chadwick criticises Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba left Old Trafford as a free agent this summer.

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has criticised Paul Pogba for blaming various factors for his struggles at Old Trafford. The French midfielder rejoined Juventus on a Bosman move this summer.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick said that Pogba needs to take responsibility for his disappointing time at the Premier League giants.

“I think he’s not wrong with his reasons there, but at the same time he does need to take some responsibility himself. He didn’t play at a consistent level. He’s such a gifted footballer and is very capable in a number of different positions, but he never made one role his own,” said Chadwick.

He continued:

“Injuries played their par,t and there were other factors, but as importantly as any of them, it’s clear there were issues with his own application and performance during that time. It’s because of that that meant it didn’t work out as well as we all hoped it would. The injuries played a big part too, though, as there were a few times when you felt he was getting into form, and then he’d pick up another injury.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far