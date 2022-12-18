Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for Premier League stay; Denzel Dumfries too costly, and more - December 18, 2022

Manchester United will be fighting to break into the top four of the Premier League when the season resumes later this month. Erik ten Hag's wards are fifth in the league, three points away from fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Red Devils legend Gary Neville has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to stay in the Premier League. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Denzel Dumfries is too costly for the Old Trafford outfit at the moment.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 18, 2022.

Gary Neville backs Cristiano Ronaldo for Premier League stay

Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford in November.

Gary Neville wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay in the Premier League. The Portuguese is a free agent after terminating his Manchester United contract last month but is yet to join his next club. The 37-year-old reportedly has a meaty offer on the table from Al Nassr but is yet to make up his mind on his next destination.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said that Ronaldo still has the ability to score goals.

“I hope he finds happiness and a club that will get him into the team and getting him scoring the goals that we know he can score – he’ll score 20 goals in 30 matches wherever he plays, maybe 20 goals in 20 matches, knowing him," said Neville.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK What’s your thoughts on what Gary Neville said about Cristiano Ronaldo? What’s your thoughts on what Gary Neville said about Cristiano Ronaldo? https://t.co/BK0fudLK4g

The former Red Devils full-back remains hopeful that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will stay in the Premier League.

“But how does he see the end of his career playing out? Does he see the end of his career playing out in lesser leagues, or does he see it playing out at one of the major leagues and continuing at that level?" said Neville.

He added:

“I hope it’s the latter, and I hope he can find a club in the major leagues, even the Premier League. I’d love him to stay in the Premier League at a club that can have him up front, and we can watch him every week because that’s what we want to see; we want to see him playing.”

Ronaldo registered one goal in five games as Portugal bowed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the quarterfinals, losing 1-0 to Morocco.

Denzel Dumfries too costly for Manchester United, says Fabrizio Romano

Denzel Dumfries has admirers at Old Trafford.

Denzel Dumfries is too costly for Manchester United right now, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Inter Milan right-back has become a household name following his exploits with the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has also been outstanding for Inter Milan this season.

The Red Devils are looking to add more quality to their full-back position and have Dumfries among their targets. However, prising him away from the San Siro could prove to be a tough ask, which could prompt Ten Hag to pursue alternate targets.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @Plettigoal] NEW: Erik ten Hag is pushing for Manchester United to sign Denzel Dumfries. #MUFC NEW: Erik ten Hag is pushing for Manchester United to sign Denzel Dumfries. #MUFC [@Plettigoal] https://t.co/PFpSjjBr9x

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano named Jeremie Frimpong as an alternative.

“Manchester United position on right back situation is clear: priority is to extend Diogo Dalot’s contract; it will be discussed soon. Then it will be time to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka, agents are exploring Premier League destinations. Then to replace him with new right back, Denzel Dumfries as of today is too expensive; Jeremie Frimpong is just one of many options. It’s still early,” wrote Romano.

Dumfries has appeared 20 times for the Nerazzurri this season, registering two goals and three assists.

Wolverhampton Wanderers leading race for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be off to Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to 90 Min.

The Englishman is out of favour at Manchester United right now and is generating interest from clubs around the Premier League. Diogo Dalot has emerged as Ten Hag's preferred choice for the right-back position, while Wan-Bissaka has struggled for minutes.

90min @90min_Football Wolves have made a move to take Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Molineux in January.



The 25-year-old is set to leave Old Trafford in the new year, as revealed by 90min earlier this month, after falling out of favour under manager Erik ten Hag. Wolves have made a move to take Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Molineux in January.The 25-year-old is set to leave Old Trafford in the new year, as revealed by 90min earlier this month, after falling out of favour under manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag has already sanctioned the departure of the 25-year-old, who will leave next month.

Crystal Palace are interested in the 25-year-old, but Wolves are leading the race for the player at the moment. The Red Devils are ready to let Wan-Bissaka leave on loan with a permanent option. New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui wants to strengthen his full-back position and has zeroed in on the Englishman.

