Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to stay next season; Red Devils eyeing move for Harry Kane, and more - 15 March 2022

Manchester United succumbed to a 0-1 defeat against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The result knocked out Ralf Rangnick’s wards 1-2 on aggregate from the competition.

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has tipped United’s star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford next season. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are planning a move for Harry Kane this summer.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 15th March 2022:

Rio Ferdinand tips Cristiano Ronaldo to stay next season

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a mixed return to Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford next season. The Portuguese’s future remains in doubt as the Red Devils strive to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

The 37-year-old’s season has hardly panned out as expected so far, despite Ronaldo top-scoring with 18 goals across competitions.

Speaking on Vive with Five, Ferdinand pointed out that Ronaldo wants to play in the UEFA Champions League every season.

“Where are Manchester United going to be in the summer, in terms of the Champions League? No matter what age Cristiano is — and he is 37 — he wants to play Champions League football. He sees that competition as the Holy Grail,” said Ferdinand.

He continued:

“He owns that competition; he is the top goalscorer and has won it five times now. That is part of his every day make-up, and every season that he plays, he expects to be in it. So if they are not going to be in that, I do believe that there will probably be a sit down and a conversation about that (his future)."

The Englishman went on to express confidence that regardless of where his old club finishes, Ronaldo could stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

"Also, are there going to be other teams that are going to want him, and take him, in terms of the contract that comes with him? There are a lot of moving parts to it, but I believe he will still be there next season, no matter what happens at the end of the season and where United finish,” said Ferdinand.

The former player continued:

“I feel that Paris Saint-Germain would have maybe been a destination, but I just feel that the club may be shifting into a new direction with recruitment, which would not fit the usual 30-something player, who could be a big-name player like Ronaldo. If I am wrong, I'm wrong. But that is how I feel."

Ronaldo drew a blank across both legs as he lost in the Round of 16 of the Champions League for the third straight year.

Manchester United eyeing move for Harry Kane

Harry Kane could ply his trade at Old Trafford next season.

Manchester United are planning a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, according to The Mirror.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a new striker this summer, with the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani uncertain. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has his eyes on Erling Haaland but is unlikely to secure the Norwegian. As such, the German manager has turned his attention to Kane.

The Englishman is a long-term target of the Premier League giants, who are eager to bring Kane to Old Trafford this summer. The Spurs striker has consistently been one of the top strikers in the Premier League. He could team up with former manager Mauricio Pochettino at Old Trafford next season.

Red Devils interested in Nikola Milenkovic

Nikola Milenkovic has been rock-solid for Fiorentina.

Manchester United are interested in Nikola Milenkovic, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their backline this summer after another unimpressive campaign this season. Despite investing in Raphael Varane last summer, the Premier League giants have looked clueless at the back at times. Harry Maguire’s prolonged lack of form has also hurt the team.

Rangnick is ready to take the necessary steps to address the team’s defensive woes at the end of the season. With the futures of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones uncertain, a new defender remains in the agenda for the German manager.

Milenkovic’s current contract with Fiorentina expires in 2023, and he could be available on a cut-price deal this summer. He has made over 160 appearances across competitions for La Viola.

