Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo told to help Jadon Sancho; Red Devils monitoring AS Roma star, and more - 3 February 2022

Meanwhile, Alan Smith has asked Cristiano Ronaldo to help out Jadon Sancho. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are monitoring an AS Roma star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 3rd February 2022:

Alan Smith wants Cristiano Ronaldo to help Jadon Sancho

Former Manchester United striker Alan Smith has asked Cristiano Ronaldo to help Jadon Sancho find his feet at Old Trafford. The Englishman joined the Red Devils with high expectations last summer, but has struggled so far.

The 21-year-old has managed just one goal in 17 appearances in the Premier League this season. He has dropped behind Anthony Elanga recently. However, Smith believes Sancho can regain his form with a little guidance from the Portuguese.

Speaking to Offer Bets, the former Manchester United star said Sancho had the perfect role model at the club in Ronaldo.

"He (Sancho) will also need the support of experienced players to help him along, and he’s got certain players around him at the club that he needs to look to in order to keep improving, and I’m sure that is what he’s trying to do,” said Smith.

Smith also drew parallels with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s struggles when he first arrived at Old Trafford.

“When Cristiano first came, it took him time to get used to the league – the pace of it, the physicality, getting kicked all the time, that kind of learning curve. You’ve always got to try and learn from your experienced players, as there’s a reason that they’ve been around for so long, and they will expect and demand off other people. He has been given a run of games now, and I think that consistency will come now he’s feeling a bit more settled," continued Smith.

Manchester United monitoring Nicolo Zaniolo

Manchester United are monitoring Nicolo Zaniolo, according to The Hard Tackle via Il Messagaro. The Italian playmaker’s future at AS Roma hangs in the balance. The 22-year-old’s current contract expires in 2024, and the Serie A giants have failed in their attempts thus far to extend his stay.

Roma are now ready to cash in on him, and the Premier League giants are interested. Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard are all set to become free agents this summer. Donny van de Beek could also leave the club, and the Red Devils could look to offset their departure by bringing in Zanilo.

Red Devils slammed over treatment of Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson

Jesse Lingard wasn't allowed to leave Manchester United in January.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has slammed Manchester United for their treatment of Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson. The Red Devils stopped both players from going out on loan this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the Premier League giants have been unprofessional in their conduct.

“Man United have been in an absolute mess during that window. They’ve held players to ransom – Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson in particular. It’s been really unfair, and really unprofessional from the club. You expect a club of that stature to treat their players better, and with a bit more respect,” said Whelan.

“Lingard would have loved to go out and play football, but they’ve stuck to their guns, and been a bit stubborn – even when the manager has said he’s happy to let him go. It’s cost them money as well in the process because they were simply holding Newcastle to ransom for a fee they were never going to get,” continued Whelan.

