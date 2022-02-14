Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo told to join Bournemouth; Juventus ready to battle for Ruben Neves, and more - 13 February 2022

Manchester United received a setback in their quest for a top-four finish by failing to secure all three points against Southampton on Saturday. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the Premier League after 24 games, a point behind West Ham United in fourth, after their 1-1 stalemate against the Saints.

Meanwhile, United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has been advised to join Bournemouth by Richard Keys. Elsewhere, Juventus have entered the race for Ruben Neves, a transfer target of the Old Trafford club.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 13th February 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo told to join Bournemouth

Richard Keys criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for his conduct on the pitch.

Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for his conduct on the pitch. The Portuguese cut a sorry figure once again on Saturday. The 37-year-old had little impact on the game, and missed a clear opportunity with the goal at his mercy.

Ronaldo was also a spectator against Burnley last week, where he came off the bench, but did little of note. Keys has now weighed in on the Portuguese’s decision that night to walk straight off the tunnel.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't scored or assisted in 2022 yet Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't scored or assisted in 2022 yet 😳 https://t.co/wd5ROl8NKD

Speaking on beIN Sports, Keys suggested that Ronaldo should leave Manchester United right now.

"Jorge Mendes was talking to senior Manchester United executives about leaving at the end of the season. My own view of that is that he should leave now. I’ve been of the opinion all season long that I think he’s as much a part of the problem - not the whole problem - as anything and anybody else,” said Keys.

"The other night, when he went running down the tunnel at Turf Moor, having recently lectured everyone about being the leader he believes himself to be and that youngsters don’t do the sorts of things he does. How does that encourage team spirit in the dressing room?" continued Keys.

Co-host Andy Gray also criticised Ronaldo for his decision to walk down the tunnel at full time. However, he said that the Portuguese was disappointed at not starting the game.

“That was not good to see. Totally wrong for him to do that. He’s obviously disappointed at not playing. He’s playing against Burnley, bottom of the league; he’s thinking ‘there’s a few goals in this for me’. He is 37 years of age, and knows he’s running out of time to play top football. You want to try and play as many games as you can," said Gray.

However, Keys was least pleased with the notion that Ronaldo should start every game. He suggested that the Portuguese should join Bournemouth if he wants to play every week.

"That’s fine then, go and sign for Bournemouth, and you’ll play every week," added Keys.

Juventus ready to battle Manchester United for Ruben Neves

Juventus have entered the race to sign Ruben Neves

Juventus have entered the race to sign Ruben Neves, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder is linked with a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their midfield this summer, and have the Portuguese on their wish list.

However, the Bianconeri are also eager to take Neves to Turin. The Serie A giants are ready to go toe to toe with the Red Devils for the 24-year-old. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if Juventus would be willing to pay at least £40 million for his services.

Ralf Rangnick outlines reasons for Southampton draw

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has said that Manchester United struggled against Southampton due to their failure to defend in transition. The Red Devils failed to win the game despite taking a 1-0 lead in the first half.

Speaking after the game, Rangnick said that wrong decisions on the pitch hurt Manchester United.

“In the second half, we lost a bit of shape. We struggled to defend them in transition. We had enough chances in the last 20-minutes to score again; the expected goal ratio was clearly in our favour; but in the end, we didn’t get the result we wanted to,” said Rangnick.

“On the one hand, we have to respect that Southampton played well; they are not easy to play against. But we lost composure, and took the wrong decisions, sometimes under pressure, sometimes not. This is where we have to get better,” added Rangnick.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Saints draw meant, for the first time since 1998, United failed to win consecutive Premier League games despite leading at half-time.

Edited by Bhargav