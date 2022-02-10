Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Old Trafford, says former player; Red Devils want former Barcelona manager, and more - 10 February 2022

Manchester United will face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. The Red Devils will need a response against the Saints after failing to win their last two games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, a former United player has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have their eyes on a former Barcelona manager.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 10th February 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Old Trafford, says Luke Chadwick

Luke Chadwick has said that Cristiano Ronaldo (in pic) is unhappy at Manchester United.

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy at Manchester United. The Portuguese has struggled for goals recently, and has cut a sorry figure on the pitch. The 37-year-old has been criticised for refusing to acknowledge fans at the end of games as well.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick pointed out that there is no problem with Ronaldo wearing his heart on his sleeves.

“I’m sure Cristiano Ronaldo’s not happy. He’s going to want to start every game. He won’t see it as him being a player who’s getting a bit older, and needs a bit more rest. He’s one of the best players that’s ever lived, and he’ll feel he should start every game,” said Chadwick.

“I’m sure he’ll be frustrated; he had a couple of opportunities, but didn’t have a huge impact. But I don’t think there’s anything to worry about in terms of the fans’ feelings about Ronaldo; he’s a living legend at the club. He plays on the edge, and if he’s unhappy, he’s not afraid to show it, so I don’t see it as a massive problem,” continued Chadwick.

Chadwick added that Ronaldo is a born winner, and is bound to be frustrated if he doesn't start every game.

“He’s a born winner; he wants to win, so there’s probably frustration at not starting the game and then how the game’s gone, but you wouldn’t want to change anything about him,” added Chadwick.

Incidentally, Ronaldo has not scored in his last five games across competitions for United. That's his worst scoreless run in more than a decade.

Manchester United want Luis Enrique as their next manager

Manchester United have added Luis Enrique to their wish list for the next manager.

Manchester United have added Luis Enrique to their wish list for their next manager, according to The Hard Tackle via ESPN.

The Premier League giants are set to select a new manager at the end of the season when interim manager Ralf Rangnick moves into a consultancy role. The club hierarchy is already looking at a host of candidates around Europe, including Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag. Enrique has now been added to the list.

However, the 51-year-old is currently in charge of the Spain national team, who are preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The former Real Madrid and Barcelona player is unlikely to be available this summer, so the Red Devils might have to pursue alternate targets.

Red Devils backed to sign Serge Gnabry

Kevin Campbell has backed the Red Devils to sign Serge Gnabry.

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has backed Manchester United to sign Serge Gnabry.

The German attacker's current contract with Bayern Munich expires next summer. The Bavarians are eager to tie him down to a new deal, but negotiations have not been fruitful so far. The Red Devils are monitoring the situation with interest.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that the 26-year-old would fit in like a glove at Old Trafford.

“Let’s be honest; he is a world-class player who would be an asset to any team in the world. That’s why it doesn’t surprise me that Man United are looking at him. I’m sure Ralf Rangnick knows a lot about him from his time in Germany,” said Campbell.

“Gnabry is a productive player and a very productive player at that. He gets both goals and assists. That could be a move that works for United in the summer because he is a very dangerous player,” added Campbell.

Gnabry has been on fire this season, contributing 12 goals and as many assists across competitions.

