Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo upset about Portugal's FIFA World Cup qualification campaign; Donny van de Beek set to join Everton, and more - 30 January 2022

Manchester United are working to trim their squad this month. The Red Devils have already sent Amad Diallo and Anthony Martial out on loan deals. A few more departures are expected before the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Fred has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is upset about Portugal not qualifying directly for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Elsewhere, Donny van de Beek is set to join Everton on loan for the rest of the season.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 30th January 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo upset about Portugal’s FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, says Fred

Fred has said that his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is upset about Portugal not qualifying directly for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 36-year-old could only help his side finish second in their World Cup qualification group behind Serbia. As such, Portugal will need to win two playoff games to secure qualification for the greatest sporting spectacle on earth.

They will have to overcome Turkey and then get the better of either Italy or North Macedonia. Understandably, Ronaldo is not impressed, but Fred says that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is determined to be at the event.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Cristiano Ronaldo is 'VERY UPSET' Portugal did not qualify directly for the 2022 World Cup according to teammate Fred trib.al/4uW90rt Cristiano Ronaldo is 'VERY UPSET' Portugal did not qualify directly for the 2022 World Cup according to teammate Fred trib.al/4uW90rt

Speaking in a recent interview, Fred is hopeful of the Portuguese’s participation at the World Cup.

“We talk a little bit about this. Of course, he (Cristiano Ronaldo) is very upset about not qualifying directly for the World Cup. But, as a great player and as their captain, he knows how to prepare his teammates in order to qualify. Obviously, he was very upset, but he will work hard to be at the World Cup,” said Fred.

“Everybody knows that he wants to win everything every time. So, rest assured, he will work hard to be at this World Cup,” continued Fred.

Ronaldo has appeared in four previous editions of the quadrennial competitions. If Portugal qualify for Qatar’ 22, it could be their captain’s last appearance in the tournament.

Everton willing to take Donny van de Beek on loan

Everton have struck a deal with Manchester United to take Donny van de Beek on loan, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutchman joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2020, but has failed to cement a place in the starting XI. The 24-year-old has struggled for chances under interim manager Ralf Rangnick as well.

He has made 50 appearances across competitions for the club, scoring two goals, since his arrival in the summer of 2020. However, most of them have come off the bench.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC #EFC



Van de Beek will pick his next club in the next hours. Donny van de Beek update. Everton have an agreement in place with Manchester United on straight loan deal, paying 100% salary until June. Decision only up to the player between Crystal Palace and Everton now.Van de Beek will pick his next club in the next hours. Donny van de Beek update. Everton have an agreement in place with Manchester United on straight loan deal, paying 100% salary until June. Decision only up to the player between Crystal Palace and Everton now. 🇳🇱 #MUFC #EFCVan de Beek will pick his next club in the next hours. https://t.co/4V5EGXp50M

Everton have come to his rescue. The Toffees are offering him regular football and are willing to pay his entire salary till the end of the season. The two clubs are awaiting a green light from the Dutchman, though.

Newcastle United plotting deadline day move for Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard

Newcastle United are working on a deadline day deal for Jesse Lingard, according to 90 Min.

The Englishman’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season. Manchester United have failed to convince him to put pen to paper on a new contract. Lingard has now reportedly agreed personal terms for a six-month loan deal with the Magpies.

Newcastle United failed with an initial loan bid for the Englishman, but are expected to return with an improved offer. United could be willing to let Lingard leave, but might ask in excess of £10 million in loan fees for the player.

Edited by Bhargav