Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to join Barcelona; Red Devils join race for Leeds United star, and more - 29 December 2021

Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League after 17 games. The Red Devils’ quest for a top-four finish took a hit after they failed to beat Newcastle United in a league game on Monday.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly offered his services to Barcelona after growing frustrated at Manchester United. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have joined the race for a Leeds United star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 29th December 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to join Barcelona after growing frustrated at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to join Barcelona after growing frustrated at Manchester United, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Portuguese joined United in the summer of 2021, and has been in fine form so far. The 36-year-old has scored 13 times and set up two more in 19 games for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo, however, is not convinced by the tactics of interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The Portuguese is also appalled at United’s dismal run of form, with the club languishing in seventh in the Premier League. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is now reportedly looking to end his association with the Red Devils.

Ronaldo has sent a message to new Barcelona manager Xavi, with Gerard Pique working as an intermediate. The player’s agent Jorge Mendes has also initiated talks with Joan Laporte to facilitate his move to the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana are in desperate need of a new goalscorer, and the Portuguese is convinced he can fit the bill.

However, it is unclear whether the La Liga giants have the finances to complete a move, especially after investing in Ferran Torres. Ronaldo won’t come cheap, as he is under contract with Manchester United till 2023. However, unless the Red Devils turn their season around, Rangnick might find it difficult to hold on to the 36-year-old.

Red Devils join race for Raphinha

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Raphinha.

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Raphinha, according to Fichajes. The Red Devils have been impressed by the Brazilian’s performances for Leeds United, and want to add him to their roster. Raphinha also enjoys a stellar relationship with Bruno Fernandes, so United hope to rekindle that partnership at Old Trafford.

However, there’s already a beeline for the Brazilian’s services. Chelsea are eager to sign the 25-year-old, while he is also being courted by Bayern Munich. PSG and Liverpool.

Manchester United turn down loan offer for Anthony Martial

Manchester United have turned down an offer from Sevilla to take Anthony Martial on loan.

The Frenchman has dropped down the pecking order at United this season. The 26-year-old has already informed Ralf Rangnick that he wants to leave the Red Devils.

GOAL @goal Manchester United have rejected a loan offer from Sevilla for Anthony Martial ❌ Manchester United have rejected a loan offer from Sevilla for Anthony Martial ❌ https://t.co/zvgXwKGo6U

United are ready to let him go for a suitable offer. Sevilla are interested in taking Martial on loan for the rest of the season. However, the La Liga side’s offer doesn’t cover the Frenchman’s wages, which is why the Red Devils have turned it down.

