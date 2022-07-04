Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford because of Lionel Messi reason, says former player; Red Devils advised to sign a holding midfielder, and more - July 3, 2022

Manchester United are yet to sign a player this summer, despite an underwhelming 2021-22 campaign. They finished sixth in the Premier League, 35 points behind champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes a Lionel Messi reason is behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to leave Old Trafford. Elsewhere, former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the Red Devils need to sign a holding midfielder this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 3, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford because of Lionel Messi reason, says Tony Cascarino

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Tony Cascarino believes Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford to play in the UEFA Champions League. The Portuguese has reportedly asked Manchester United to consider his departure if they receive a suitable bid.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cascarino said Ronaldo is worried Lionel Messi would usurp him as the most prolific UEFA Champions League goalscorer.

“Ronaldo is a player, as always, that has an ego. A lot of it is about him but the teams he’s played in have been successful, so you always go with that as a team player. Great, he scores goals; he gets the accolades; he’s one of the greatest that’s ever played the game. You can have all that, and that’s fine, as long as you’re winning,” said Cascarino.

He added:

“When you don’t win, now you’ve got a problem. I said to you off-air, I’m a bit suspicious because he’s got 141 goals in the Champions League. Messi has got 125. He doesn’t want to not play Champions League football because he wants to be the greatest Champions League goalscorer of all time, and that’s how Ronaldo is made.”

For the first time in two decades, Ronaldo will not play in the UEFA Champions League if he stays at United.

Paul Robinson advises Manchester United to sign holding midfielder

Paul Robinson believes Manchester United need to sign a holding midfielder this summer.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their midfield by roping in Frenkie de Jong. The Premier League giants are locked in negotiations with Barcelona to facilitate a move for the Dutchman.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that new United manager Erik ten Hag needs to bring in fresh bodies in midfield at Old Trafford.

“They need a holding midfielder as well. They need to protect the back four. De Jong will be a good signing, and he will be the first of a few, I’m sure. Manchester United are in transition. They are in of a rebuild. The manager has a massive job on his hands there,” said Robinson.

He added:

“There is players that he needs to clear out. A lot of players need to be moved on. Fresh bodies need to be brought in, especially in the midfield. De Jong will be part of that. It’s a big window for Ten Hag. I’m sure he’s now realised the size of the job when he is looking round at his squad. He needs to be able to bring new players in. I think we will see a holding midfielder come in as part of that.”

Red Devils interested in Stefan de Vrij

Stefan de Vrij could leave Inter Milan this summer.

Manchester United are interested in Stefan de Vrij, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The 30-year-old has been a pillar at the back for Inter Milan recently. However, with his contract set to run out next summer, the Nerazzurri are open to cashing in on him this year. United have their eyes on the Dutch defender.

Ten Hag wants to bring in a ball-playing centre-back ahead of the new season, and De Vrij has emerged as a target. The Premier League giants, though, are yet to make a move for the Dutchman. With Inter ready to sanction a deal, the ball in the Red Devils’ court.

