Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid return; Red Devils ask €15 million for Brazilian ace, and more - 26 January 2022

Manchester United have turned their season around since the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League table after 22 games.

Meanwhile, their star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo wants to return to Real Madrid. Elsewhere, Manchester United have asked for €15 million for Alex Telles. On that note, here's a look at the key United transfer stories as on 26th January 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to return to Real Madrid, according to El Nacional. The Portuguese has reportedly asked Jorge Mendes, his agent, to get in touch with Florentino Perez to facilitate a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo left Los Blancos in 2018 after nine successful seasons in Spain. The Portuguese joined Juventus to start a new chapter in his career. However, the 36-year-old failed to reach the same heights in Turin before completing a sensational return to Manchester United last summer.

Unfortunately, it has been a mixed bag for him so far at Old Trafford. Ronaldo wants to add to his legacy and fight for trophies with the Red Devils. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is disillusioned with the current state of affairs at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are fighting to finish in the top four this season. The Premier League giants parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and installed Ralf Rangnick in the hot seat till the end of the season. It is highly unlikely United would fight for silverware this campaign, and that has frustrated their prodigal son.

If the Red Devils fail to finish in the top four, Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford. He has instructed his agent to initiate negotiations to find his next destination. The Portuguese would love to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, but that could raise question marks over the arrival of Kylian Mbappe in Madrid.

Manchester United want €15 million to part ways with Alex Telles, according to The Hard Tackle via L'Interista. The Brazilian joined Manchester United in 2020, but struggled for chances in his debut campaign. However, the arrival of Ralf Rangnick has sparked a turnaround in his fortunes.

Inter Milan are looking for a new left back this summer. They are well aware of Telles' qualities, as he had spent the 2015-16 season on loan with the club. Despite his recent resurgence, the Red Devils appear ready to offload Telles this month. However, the Premier League giants are not looking for loan deals, and would only accept a cash-only offer for the player.

Crystal Palace submit loan offer for Donny van de Beek

Crystal Palace have submitted an offer to take Donny van de Beek on loan this month.

Crystal Palace have submitted an offer to take Donny van de Beek on loan this month, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Dutchman joined Manchester United in the summer of 2020 amid high expectations. However, he has struggled for chances, and has become a peripheral figure at Old Trafford.

Update on Donny van de Beek. Crystal Palace have submitted straight loan proposal tonight - it's now a direct negotiation with Man United. There are also other clubs interested. Manchester United want full salary paid until June to let him leave - no buy option.

The Eagles want to take him on a loan deal without an option to buy. Manchester United could let him leave, but only if his salary is paid in full.

