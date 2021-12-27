Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo 'warned' ahead of FIFA World Cup playoffs; club contemplating January move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star, and more - 26 December 2021

Manchester United are preparing to face Newcastle United on Monday in the Premier League. The Red Devils will look for three points against the Magpies.

Meanwhile, Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has received a 'warning' ahead of Portugal’s potential FIFA World Cup playoffs against Italy. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are contemplating a January move for Ruben Neves.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 26th December 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'warned' ahead of FIFA World Cup playoffs

Cristiano Ronaldo has been 'warned' ahead of a potential showdown between Portugal and Italy.

Leonardo Bonucci has warned Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of a potential showdown between Portugal and Italy in the FIFA World Cup 2022 playoffs. Both countries have to get through the playoffs to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar next year. Portugal will face Turkey, while Italy have to overcome North Macedonia in the playoff semifinals.

If both teams win, they'll face each other in the playoff finals, with a place in the main tournament at stake. Bonucci is ready to spoil Ronaldo and Portugal’s party if Italy face Portugal in the tie.

The Portuguese left Juventus to join Manchester United this summer. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been outstanding for the Red Devils, scoring 13 times in 18 games.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Cristiano Ronaldo 'knows he will suffer blows' if Portugal meet Italy in massive World Cup play-off final next year, warns Leonardo Bonucci trib.al/NOJEYEB Cristiano Ronaldo 'knows he will suffer blows' if Portugal meet Italy in massive World Cup play-off final next year, warns Leonardo Bonucci trib.al/NOJEYEB

However, Bonucci is ready to stop the 36-year-old if Italy meet the Portugal in the playoff finals. Speaking to Rai Sport, as relayed by The Daily Mail, the Italian said that Ronaldo could suffer against Italy.

“I heard Cristiano Ronaldo, and we joked about the possible Portugal vs Italy match; we'll see what happens on the pitch; Cristiano knows he will suffer some blows. We have to concentrate on what we will do on the pitch, then in March we will meet again, and I am convinced that we will play two great matches,” said Bonucci.

Manchester United contemplating January move for Ruben Neves

Manchester United are planning to dive for Ruben Neves in January.

Manchester United are planning to dive for Ruben Neves in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Red Devils want to bring in a defensive midfielder to aid in their quest for a top-four finish.

United have the Portuguese midfielder among their shortlisted candidates for the role. The 24-year-old could be a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic. However, the Red Devils could face competition from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal for his signature.

Manchester United advised to sign Frenkie de Jong

John Barnes has advised Manchester United to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Liverpool legend John Barnes has advised Manchester United to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman is tipped to leave the Blaugrana next year after failing to convince manager Xavi.

Manuel Menacho @ManuelMenacho0 United have been urged to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as a potential Paul Pogba replacement by Liverpool icon John Barnes.



“Frenkie de Jong would be a brilliant signing for United. It looks like Paul Pogba is on his way out of the club " United have been urged to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as a potential Paul Pogba replacement by Liverpool icon John Barnes.“Frenkie de Jong would be a brilliant signing for United. It looks like Paul Pogba is on his way out of the club " https://t.co/asqsa0vdPu

Barnes believes the 24-year-old could be a perfect replacement for Paul Pogba at Manchester United. The Frenchman is all set to leave the club next summer. Barnes said in this regard:

“Frenkie de Jong would be a brilliant signing for Manchester United. It looks like Paul Pogba is on his way out of the club so bringing in a replacement for him is very important,” said Barnes.

“He has everything in terms of passing range, intensity and a great attitude. It’s exactly what Manchester United need in midfield,” continued Barnes.

