Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo warned against joining Atletico Madrid; Red Devils receive boost in pursuit of Barcelona midfielder, and more - July 25, 2022

Manchester United ended their pre-season tour with three wins and a draw. New amanger Erik ten Hag will now look to wrap up final preparations ahead of his debut Premier League campaign.

Meanwhile, former West Ham United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has warned Cristiano Ronaldo against joining Atletico Madrid. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have received a boost in their pursuit of a Barcelona midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 25, 2022:

Shaka Hislop warns Cristiano Ronaldo against joining Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo is linked with a move to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Shaka Hislop has warned Cristiano Ronaldo against joining Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Portuguese is desperate to leave United this summer and has offered his services to clubs around Europe. While he has received rejection from all parties so far, Los Rojiblancos remain linked with a move for the 37-year-old.

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗞 Atletico Madrid need to release at least two players to make room for Cristiano Ronaldo - the player's entourage ensures that he's willing to lower his salary and that won't be a problem. [ @medinamarca 🗞 Atletico Madrid need to release at least two players to make room for Cristiano Ronaldo - the player's entourage ensures that he's willing to lower his salary and that won't be a problem. [@medinamarca]

Speaking to ESPN FC, Hislop said that Ronaldo’s proposed move to Atletico Madrid makes no sense.

“Atletico Madrid of all clubs? It’s the one that makes the least sense to me. Of all the clubs in world football that can afford Cristiano Ronaldo – and let’s be honest, there’s only a handful – Atletico doesn’t make any sense at all. It makes no sense. Not just because of his time at Real but because of his own personal history with that club,” said Hislop.

He added:

“I’m sure Atleti fans will embrace him and take him on if he becomes one of their own, and especially if he starts scoring goals, but right now they have protests around this. You can understand why. But football is a fickle game. Football fandom even more so. But I still don’t see how this makes sense.”

Hislop also added that Ronaldo would struggle to fit into Diego Simeone’s tactics.

“Diego Simeone would have to make an exception for Cristiano Ronaldo. He doesn’t have the legs. You’re bringing him in as an inside-the-18-yard-box striker. You can’t ask anything else at his age,” said Hislop.

Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have reportedly rejected the chance to sign Ronaldo this summer.

Manchester United receive boost in Frenkie de Jong pursuit

Frenkie de Jong’s future hangs in the balance.

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong. According to The Independent via The Metro, Barcelona are willing to pay part of their dues to the Dutch midfielder to facilitate his exit from Camp Nou.

The Red Devils have already agreed a deal with the Blaugrana to take the 25-year-old to Old Trafford. However, the deal is being held up because the La Liga giants owe De Jong €17 million in deferred wages, which they are reluctant to pay.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Gary Neville on Frenkie de Jong Gary Neville on Frenkie de Jong 😯 https://t.co/CQo8vEm7eq

The situation has forced the move to stall, affecting the Spanish giants’ other transfer activities.

Manchester United have remained firm in their pursuit of the Dutchman, and there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel now. Barcelona have altered their stance and are willing to pay part of the dues, but their offer is still €10 million short of what they owe De Jong.

Anthony Martial will be like a new signing for Red Devils next season, says Paddy Kenny

Anthony Martial has been quite impressive under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United so far.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Anthony Martial would look like a new signing for Manchester United next season. The Frenchman has been on red-hot form in pre-season and looks to have already cemented his place in Erik ten Hag’s team.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny tipped the Dutch manager to get the best out of the 26-year-old.

“I would like to think that everyone has a clean slate now the new manager has come in. He is going to go out there and impress. We know he can be a brilliant player on his day. I’m sure if Ten Hag can get the best out of him, then he will score goals. As I say, it’s a clean slate for everyone at the club. He needs to go out there and show everyone what he can do,” said Kenny.

He added:

“Scoring those goals tells me that he is doing exactly that. He might be like a new signing for Man United if they can’t actually sign another striker. They might need him, so it is encouraging to see him back amongst the goals because they might need him to start some games at the start of the season.”

