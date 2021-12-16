Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo will have to adapt to Ralf Rangnick tactics, Atletico Madrid interested in French striker, and more - 15th December 2021

Manchester United are preparing to face Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the Premier League after 16 games.

Meanwhile, Jose Enrique has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo will have to adapt to Ralf Rangnick’s tactics at Manchester United. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are interested in a Red Devils star.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 15 December 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo will have to adapt to Ralf Rangnick tactics at Manchester United, says Jose Enrique

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes Cristiano Ronaldo will have to adapt to Ralf Rangnick’s tactics at Manchester United. The Portuguese joined The Red Devils this summer and was accused of jeopardizing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans at Old Trafford.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has delivered where it matters the most. The 36-year-old has scored 13 times in 18 games already this season. The arrival of Ralf Rangnick was expected to hurt the Portuguese’s style of play.

But Cristiano Ronaldo has responded well to the German manager’s tactics so far. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has had to work a lot more off the ball. Enrique believes the 36-year-old will have to adjust to suit his new manager.

Speaking to Be My Bet, as relayed by Football 365, Enrique remained skeptical of Manchester United’s decision to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I don’t see Rangnick adapting for Cristiano. Cristiano will have to adapt to him. He looks like a big personality and I like that. Cristiano will want to work because he is the best in terms of his body and fitness in the football world, but still the age is there and he cannot change that. You cannot ask him to run for 90 minutes. He’s never done that,” said Enrique.

“The Premier League is different, it’s up and down all the time. I’m not sure about the signing of Cristiano and whether it was good or not,” said Enrique.

Atletico Madrid interested in Anthony Martial

Atletico Madrid are eager to secure the services of Anthony Martial in January

Atletico Madrid are eager to secure the services of Anthony Martial in January, according to Eurosport. The Frenchman has become a peripheral figure at Manchester United of late. The Red Devils are spoilt for choice in attack.

Martial has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

The La Liga giants are eager to take him to the Wanda Metropolitano. Diego Simeone wants to shore up his attack and has his eyes on the Manchester United star.

Barcelona ready to swoop for Manchester United star

Barcelona are ready to prioritize a move for Edinson Cavani in January

Barcelona are ready to prioritize a move for Edinson Cavani in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport. The Uruguayan has found chances hard to come by at Manchester United since Cristiano Ronaldo’s return.

The Catalans need a new number nine to fill the shoes of Sergio Aguero and have pinpointed the 34-year-old as ideal for the role. Cavani’s current deal with The Red Devils expires next summer. It is not clear whether Manchester United are willing to cash in on him this winter.

