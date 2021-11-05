Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo will always score goals, says former player; club turned down chance to sign Real Madrid ace, and more - 4th November 2021

Manchester United will be thankful for Cristiano Ronaldo's presence in the team as they prepare to face Manchester City on Saturday. The Portuguese has scored three goals in his last two games across competitions for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo will always score goals, claims a former Manchester United striker. Elsewhere, The Red Devils have turned down the opportunity to sign a Real Madrid star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 4th November 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo will always score goals, claims Louis Saha

Louis Saha believes Cristiano Ronaldo will always score goals.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes Cristiano Ronaldo will always score goals, irrespective of the league he plays in.

The Portuguese has been in fine form since returning to his old hunting ground this summer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has already registered nine goals and one assist from 11 appearances across competitions for The Red Devils this season.

Ronaldo has received criticism for his off-the-ball work or rather the lack of it. However, the Portuguese has preferred to answer his doubters on the pitch as he has become United's most important player this season.

Peter Drury commentating on Cristiano Ronaldo is pure poetry...

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, as relayed by The Hard Tackle, Saha called Cristiano Ronaldo an 'alien' due to his prowess in front of goal.

“Solskjaer has to be very happy with his (Cristiano Ronaldo’s) return, because he is an alien. He can play in any team or league, and he will always score goals. He has that dedication and sacrifice that nobody else has. And if there is a player with influence in the world, it is Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Saha.

“It’s impossible to defend him. After 90 minutes you feel that he can still do it. score a goal and if he has to score five in a game he does it. He’s a machine,” said Saha.

Manchester United turned down chance to sign Eden Hazard

Manchester United have turned down the opportunity to sign Eden Hazard.

Manchester United have turned down the opportunity to sign Eden Hazard from Real Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Red Devils are well stocked in the attacking department. The Premier League giants further bolstered their attack with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho this summer. So it is difficult to imagine how the Belgian would fit in at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have rejected the offer of the services of Real Madrid struggler and former Chelsea favourite Eden Hazard. (El Nacional)

Hazard's recent form for Real Madrid has done little to convince Manchester United to invest in him. The player's injury woes also make him a risky proposition for The Red Devils.

Manchester United intensify pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni.

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils have identified the Monaco midfielder as the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba, who looks set to leave Old Trafford next year. The Premier League giants have sent scouts to watch Tchouameni before, and will watch him again on Friday.

Once they receive the green signal from their scouting team, Manchester United will initiate the process to bring Aurelien Tchouameni to Old Trafford. The 21-year-old could be the final piece of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's midfield puzzle.

