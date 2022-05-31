Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo will demand huge signings this summer, Raphael Varane tipped to improve next season, and more - 30 May 2022

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League in the recently concluded season. The Red Devils are likely to use the summer to reinforce their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Frank McAvennie believes Cristiano Ronaldo will demand huge signings this summer. Elsewhere, Kevin Campbell has tipped Raphael Varane to improve next season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 30 May 2022.

Frank McAvennie says Cristiano Ronaldo will demand huge signings this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a decent campaign with Manchester United

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie says Cristiano Ronaldo will demand huge signings ahead of the new season. The Portuguese was a rare bright spark in a dismal Manchester United performance last season, scoring 24 goals from 38 games.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that the new manager, Ten Hag, needs to speak with Ronaldo and get him on the same page as him.

“First thing he’s (Ten Hag) got to do is get the players on his side. The main guy in the dressing room is Ronaldo, and he wants to keep him around. He’s got to go and speak to him now – and he may well have already done so over Zoom. He’s got to get hold of him, because he’s exactly the sort of player you need in your corner."

He added:

“Anthony Martial and those kinds of guys will soon be back around the first team. He’s got to move them on quickly. He needs to bring in big players. Let’s be honest, Man United are still among the biggest clubs in the world. So they’ve got to be in the market for these huge players. Ronaldo will be demanding that. He needs people around him who match his ambition – he’s a serial winner.”

Kevin Campbell tips Raphael Varane to improve next season

Raphael Varane has endured a difficult debut campaign with Manchester United

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed Raphael Varane to rediscover his form next season. The Frenchman joined Manchester United from Real Madrid last summer, but has struggled to find his footing in the Premier League.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Varane suffered due to a poor midfield ahead of him.

“Sometimes, centre-backs need a midfield. A lot of the time the midfield protects them. Man United’s midfield have been poor this season. One player cannot make a whole difference to the team. Ronaldo had a great season but not even he could stop the rot. United will be better next season under Erik ten Hag. I expect a big improvement from Varane as well. He will be a better player with a year under his belt. In general, they will be a lot better next season."

Frank McAvennie believes Manchester United will offload Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial has endured a difficult season

Frank McAvennie believes Manchester United will offload Anthony Martial this summer. The Frenchman had a poor six-month loan spell with Sevilla after joining them in January. The 26-year-old managed just one goal from 12 appearances.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that the Red Devils could send him out on loan or offload him in a cut-price deal.

“Martial will leave, I’m pretty certain. Well I say that, who wants to sign him? He left Man United for a reason and then he went to Spain. He did nothing over there so I don’t think there will be a massive queue of clubs trying to sign him."

He continued:

“I have said that they will face this problem. They want to get rid of all of these players but no one wants to sign them. It might have to be a loan or maybe a sale at a massively reduced price. I just don’t see Martial forcing his way back in. he’s never really done it.”

