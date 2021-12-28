Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo wins 'Top Goalscorer of all time' award; Anthony Martial asks to leave club, and more - 27 December 2021

Manchester United travel to St. James’ Park on Monday night to face Newcastle United in the Premier League. The Red Devils will take to the field after more than a fortnight, as their last two games were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the 'Top Goalscorer of All Time' award at the Globe Soccer Awards. Elsewhere, Anthony Martial has asked to leave the club. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 27th December 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo adjudged 'Top Goalscorer of All Time'

Cristiano Ronaldo has been adjudged the 'Top Goalscorer of All Time'.

Cristiano Ronaldo was adjudged the 'Top Goalscorer of All Time' at the Globe Soccer Awards 2021. The Portuguese was among the shortlisted candidates for the Men’s Player of the Year Awards as well. However, the 36-year-old lost out to Kylian Mbappe.

Ronaldo’s knack of scoring goals has taken him to the pinnacle of success in world football. The Portuguese became the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s International football this year. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner made a move to Manchester United this summer from Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the ground running at his old hunting ground, scoring 13 times in 18 appearances across competitions. The Portuguese also ended the year as Juventus' top scorer, despite leaving the club at the start of the season. The 36-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down, and continues to be at the peak of his powers.

Ronaldo first rose to prominence at Manchester United, where he spent six fruitful years. The Portuguese left the Red Devils in 2009, having scored 118 times in 292 appearances.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also has 450 goals in 438 appearances for Real Madrid and 101 goals from 134 appearances for Juventus. He has scored another 115 times for Portugal.

Anthony Martial asks to leave the Red Devils

Anthony Martial has asked to leave Manchester United in January.

Anthony Martial has asked to leave Manchester United in January. The Frenchman has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford since Cristiano Ronaldo’s return. He has failed to make a mark under interim manager Ralf Rangnick as well, and wants to explore greener pastures now.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Rangnick: “Yes, we [him and Martial] spoke I think it was yesterday [Wednesday], we spoke at length. He explained to me he’s been at #mufc now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.” 🗣 Rangnick: “Yes, we [him and Martial] spoke I think it was yesterday [Wednesday], we spoke at length. He explained to me he’s been at #mufc now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.”

Speaking in his press conference, the new Manchester United manager confirmed that Martial wants an exit.

“Yes, we (him and Martial) spoke I think it was yesterday (Wednesday), we spoke at length. He explained to me he’s been at #mufc now for the last seven years, and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else,” said Rangnick.

Manchester United submit offer for Julian Alvarez

Manchester United have submitted an offer for Argentinean sensation Julian Alvarez, according to journalist Hernan Castillo. The Red Devils are hot on the heels of the 21-year-old player, who has been outstanding for River Plate so far.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB Manchester United have made an offer for Julián Álvarez. However, Bayern Munich also want to sign him and will be the favourites to do so if they push ahead. #MUFC @HernanSCastillo on Twitch🟣] Manchester United have made an offer for Julián Álvarez. However, Bayern Munich also want to sign him and will be the favourites to do so if they push ahead. #MUFC [@HernanSCastillo on Twitch🟣]

Also Read Article Continues below

United are preparing for the exit of Martial and Edinson Cavani from Old Trafford. The Red Devils believe Alvarez could be a fine replacement, but face competition from Bayern Munich for his signature.

Edited by Bhargav