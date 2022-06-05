Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: David de Gea backed to become new captain ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo; Eric Bailly expected to leave, and more - 4 June 2022

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League in the recently concluded campaign. The Red Devils failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League as a result and will play in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Meanwhile, Darren Bent has backed David de Gea to become the new captain at Old Trafford ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Kevin Campbell believes Eric Bailly could be shown the door this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 4 June 2022:

Darren Bent backs David de Gea to become new captain ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the candidates to get the armband next season.

Former Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has backed David de Gea to become the next Manchester United captain ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

New manager Eric ten Hag could be tempted to appoint a new club captain amid the poor form of Harry Maguire. The Portuguese is among the contenders to wear the armband next season for the Red Devils.

Story continues below ad

However, speaking to talkSPORT, Bent said that De Gea would be a better candidate than Ronaldo to lead United.

“I think that David de Gea should be the captain. My only thing with Ronaldo is, we know he’s a leader, but he tried to lead this season, and not many of the players followed him. Some of them went the other way,” said Bent.

Story continues below ad

He added:

“None of them improved; none of them wanted to follow the example that he set, and we know that he’s one of the greats, but there were times when people didn’t pass the ball to him, and he’d turn his back on them, and throw his arms up in the air.”

Bent continued:

“That’s not a captain. He was a captain this season without having the armband, but for me David de Gea would be my captain.”

Bent also said that Maguire could be removed from the captaincy, as he might not be a first-team regular next season.

“It would be deserved because there’s an argument that Harry Maguire might not even start next season. If Ten Hag brings in another centre half, he (Ten Hag) might want to partner him with Varane, there’s no guarantee that he (Maguire) starts,” said Bent.

Story continues below ad

Kevin Campbell expects Eric Bailly to leave Manchester United

Eric Bailly could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell expects Eric Bailly to leave Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils are likely to revamp their squad ahead of a crucial season under Erik ten Hag, and the Ivorian could face the sack.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Ten Hag needs more competition for places in the backline.

“I just think they need competition. When you look at Bailly and some of the others that won’t be there anymore, I think he only needs two or three centre-halves there. At Man United, you need competition because if you get a couple of injuries, then you are there,” said Bent.

Story continues below ad

He added:

“I don’t think Maguire’s going anywhere, and I don’t think Varane’s going anywhere. They need more bodies in especially, defensively at centre-back. Torres is a really good player, a very good player. Ten Hag is going to do what’s right and get some competition for places. Out of four or five, I think he’s going to pick the best two.”

Alan Hutton believes Dean Henderson must leave Old Trafford

Dean Henderson could leave Manchester United in search of regular football.

Story continues below ad

Former Scotland defender Alan Hutton believes Dean Henderson must leave Manchester United this summer if he fails to secure regular football under Erik ten Hag. The English goalkeeper has struggled for game time at Old Trafford, with David de Gea preferred between the sticks.

Manchester United @ManUtd



@D_DeGea!



#MUFC 🥁 The award for our 2021/22 Players' Player of the Year goes to... 🥁 The award for our 2021/22 Players' Player of the Year goes to...1⃣ @D_DeGea! 👏#MUFC

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that Henderson needs to play regularly in the Premier League.

“First and foremost, I think he’s a very good goalkeeper. He was putting David de Gea under a lot of pressure at one time, but to be fair – De Gea has stood up to that pressure and remained number one. He’s got that security of being at a big club, but he has to be playing,” said Hutton.

Story continues below ad

He continued:

“Out of sight, out of mind. He has to be out there, on the pitch. He has to prove to everyone that he’s good enough to be the number one at Man United. That’s still his long-term goal. He’s young enough. He needs to use these three years left on the contract to go and play in the Premier League. He’s got to play regularly if Ten Hag decides De Gea is the first choice.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far