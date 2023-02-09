Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: David de Gea close to extension; Red Devils might struggle to offload midfielder, and more - February 8, 2023

Manchester United welcome Leeds United to Old Trafford on Wednesday (February 8) in their next Premier League game. Erik ten Hag’s men are third in the league after 21 games.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper David de Gea is close to extending his stay at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, journalist Ben Jacobs reckons the Red Devils could struggle to offload Donny van de Beek this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 8, 2023:

David de Gea close to extending stay

David de Gea is likely to stay at Old Trafford.

David de Gea is close to extending his stay at Old Trafford, according to Football Insider.

The Spanish goalkeeper is in the final year of his contract with Manchester United. His recent performances have impressed manager Erik ten Hag, who has asked the club to tie De Gea down to a new deal. The Red Devils are now locked in advanced negotiations with the 32-year-old regarding a possible extension.

De Gea is willing to take a paycut in his current wages, which is around £375,000 per week. Manchester United have offered the Spaniard a new three-year deal worth £200,000 per week.

There are a few issues yet to be addressed, but the process is expected to proceed without any hiccups. The 32-year-old has been an omnipresent in Ten Hag’s team this season, registering 13 clean sheets in 30 games across competitions.

Manchester United could struggle to offload Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek suffered a horrific injury in January.

Manchester United could struggle to offload Donny van de Beek this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Dutch midfielder has been on the periphery of the first team under Ten Hag. The situation went from bad to worse when he was ruled out of the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury against Bournemouth.

Chris Wheeler @ChrisWheelerDM Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek both named in Man Utd's Europa League squad despite long-term injuries. Wout Weghorst, Marcel Sabitzer and Jack Butland all added #mufc Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek both named in Man Utd's Europa League squad despite long-term injuries. Wout Weghorst, Marcel Sabitzer and Jack Butland all added #mufc

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Van de Beek could be handed a chance to prove himself in pre-season once he regains full fitness.

“Donny van de Beek is another potential outgoing. But it’s tricky now since the Dutch midfielder is out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury. It’s hard to instantly sell a player returning from a long-term injury. And, during rehabilitation, it can be demotivating for the player if they sense they’ll be straight out the door when fit,” wrote Jacobs.

He added:

“Van de Beek is clearly available on the market if the right offer comes, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he sticks around through pre-season and tries to show what he’s capable of. That’s the beauty of how Ten Hag is handling all his players. He is frank but fair with them, and that creates far more of a ‘player meritocracy’ than Manchester United have had under recent managers. So even those out of the starting XI still feel they can earn a chance.”

The 25-year-old has appeared ten times across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Dwight Yorke backs Red Devils to fight for league this season

Dwight Yorke believes his former side have the chance to win the league this season.

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has backed his former club to fight for the Premier League this season. The Red Devils have gone from strength to strength this season under Ten Hag and find themselves third in the standings.

Speaking to Ladbrokes, as cited by Caught Offside, Yorke said that Arsenal are the favourites to win the league.

“Arsenal are in the driving seat, but I’m still expecting plenty of twists and turns. Who’s to say – you know, my old club are a little bit behind at the moment – if Manchester United can go on an unbelievable run, who’s to say they can’t come into the frame?” said Yorke.

He continued:

“No one is talking about Man United at the moment, but they’re just getting something going over there now, so maybe they could become a threat with Arsenal and Man City slipping up. But eight points is nothing; they have got a slight chance of winning the Premier League.”

Manchester United @ManUtd



Sabi makes his first start



@AGarnacho7 starts on the wing



|| 🥁 Presenting your United XI to take on Leeds!Sabi makes his first start @B_Fernandes8 takes the armband@AGarnacho7 starts on the wing #MUFC || #MUNLEE 🥁 Presenting your United XI to take on Leeds! 👊➖ Sabi makes his first start ➖ @B_Fernandes8 takes the armband➖ @AGarnacho7 starts on the wing#MUFC || #MUNLEE

Yorke added that his former side only have to capitalise every time Manchester City and the Gunners falter.

“There’s still 17 games and 51 points to play for, for United. There’s a lot of football in there. All United have to do is chip away and capitalise when Arsenal and City slip up. All of a sudden, we could see a dramatic shift in the title race,” said Yorke.

Ten Hag’s team have won 13 and lost five of their 21 games in the league this season.

Poll : 0 votes