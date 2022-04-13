Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Dimitar Berbatov pleased with Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils to offload 4 midfielders, and more - 12 April 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s wards are seventh in the standings, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with seven games left to play.

Meanwhile, Dimitar Berbatov is pleased with Cristiano Ronaldo's performances this season. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are planning a mass exodus from their midfield this summer, according to Kevin Phillips.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 12th April 2022:

Dimitar Berbatov pleased with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to end the season without silverware.

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov is pleased with Cristiano Ronaldo’s performances this season. The Portuguese arrived at Old Trafford from Juventus last summer, but has failed to inspire the Red Devils to glory despite scoring 18 times across competitions.

However, speaking on Debate on MUTV, Berbatov revealed his satisfaction with the 37-year-old, saying:

“I can agree we’re not scoring enough goals to win the games. I can clearly remember, when winning 1-0, 1-0, 1-0 down the road was enough to get three points. Unfortunately, that doesn’t happen at the moment and, because of that, we’re suffering and losing points where we should win points."

He continued:

“I think it’s a bit short of options. Ronaldo still can score goals. and I’m pleased with everything he’s doing so far. Anthony Elanga is emerging on the scene, and he’s a great talent. I hope Marcus Rashford can find his footing and get into the form we know he has. He can score goals and terrorise defences."

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict 🗣 Dimitar Berbatov on Cristiano Ronaldo: “He’s a bit older, more mature now, his game is a bit different, but he’s 37 and has scored 18 goals so far. That’s remarkable, to play in the biggest and best league in the world at 37 and score so many goals.” [ @lauriewhitwell 🗣 Dimitar Berbatov on Cristiano Ronaldo: “He’s a bit older, more mature now, his game is a bit different, but he’s 37 and has scored 18 goals so far. That’s remarkable, to play in the biggest and best league in the world at 37 and score so many goals.” [@lauriewhitwell]

Berbatov also remains hopeful that the Red Devils can secure UEFA Champions League football next season.

“It’s been a difficult season, that’s for sure. That loss against Everton didn’t help at all. The chance is still there, for sure, but Spurs are leading the chase for the top four,” said Berbatov.

He added:

“Until the end of the season, as we’ve witnessed before in the past, you never know. So I still hope United will pull together and qualify for the top four. I want to watch United in the Champions League, where they belong, and I still think they have a chance to do that."

Manchester United planning to offload four midfielders, says Kevin Phillips

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has backed Manchester United to have a brand-new midfield next season. The Englishman believes Nemanja Matic and Fred are not good enough to be at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips pointed out that the midfield was the Red Devils' ’main area of concern'.

“They (Nemanja Matic and Fred) are not good enough for Man United. Matic has been but not anymore. He’s been there a long time. He is not the player he used to be. For Man United to get back to the level that they want, those sorts of players will be moving on in the summer,” said Phillips.

He added:

“There will be a clear-out. I think Matic, Fred and Juan Mata will all be gone by next season. They need to freshen it up. Pogba will also be gone. There will be a big a burn around the players at United this summer, and it is needed. The midfield is the main area of concern for me."

While Fred and Matic are contracted till next summer, Mata and Pogba will be out of contract at the end of the season. Among the quartet, Fred (33) has played the most games this campaign, followed by Matic (26). Pogba has played 25 times, while Mata has appeared on only six occasions.

Noel Whelan says Red Devils can no longer attract top talent

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Manchester United can no longer attract the top talents in the football world. The Red Devils have been turned down by Erling Haaland recently, as reported by ESPN.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has dismissed interest from Manchester United as he feels the club cannot fulfill his ambitions. (ESPN) Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has dismissed interest from Manchester United as he feels the club cannot fulfill his ambitions. (ESPN) https://t.co/vRGDXOBE9q

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that no one fears the Old Trafford outfit anymore.

“No (Manchester United can no longer attract top talents). They can sign good players for a lot of money, but they can’t attract the world’s best. Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea – they’re all well ahead of them. They aren’t the formidable team they used to be. No one fears playing Man United anymore,” said Whelan.

He continued:

“Nobody worries about them,;no one goes into the game thinking they are going to come away with zero points. I’m not surprised Haaland has laughed off any interest. They’ve got about three or four years’ worth of hard work before they can consider moving for someone like him."

Haaland has scored 23 times this season and is widely tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

