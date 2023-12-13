Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Donyell Malen ready to join Red Devils, club identify Erik ten Hag replacement, and more - December 13, 2023

Manchester United bowed out of the Champions League on Tuesday night (December 12) following their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich at Old Trafford. The Red Devils finished at the bottom of Group A, winning one and losing four of their six group-stage matches.

Meanwhile, Donyell Malen is ready to move to Old Trafford. Elsewhere, United have identified a replacement for Erik ten Hag.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from December 13, 2023.

Donyell Malen ready to join Manchester United

Donyell Malen is willing to move to Old Trafford

Donyell Malen is ready to join Manchester United, according to Ruhr Nachrichten.

The Dutch forward has been in decent form with Borussia Dortmund this season, amassing five goals and two assists from 20 outings across competitions.

Sport Bild has recently reported that the Bundesliga giants are willing to allow Malen to move to Old Trafford in return for Jadon Sancho.

The English forward has been at daggers drawn with Erik ten Hag in recent times and the Red Devils are looking to move him on. Sancho is appreciated at the Signal Iduna Park and a move back to his former stomping ground could be on the cards.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are interested in Malen, who has given his green signal to a possible move.

Red Devils identify Erik ten Hag replacement

Julen Lopetegui has been identified as an option to replace Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have identified former Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag, according to Relevo.

The Dutch manager is feeling the heat at Old Trafford after a poor run of recent results. The Red Devils have now lost 12 of their 23 games across competitions this season and have regressed under Ten Hag. Some of the manager's tactics and decisions have also been widely criticized.

Ten Hag is running out of time to turn things around at the club. Manchester United want to decide before the January transfer window to aid in team rebuilding if required.

Lopetegui already has experience of managing in the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers, although his time in Midlands didn’t end well. The Spanish manager doesn’t hold a managerial position in football right now.

Jaap Stam slams Antony

Antony has been a disappointment so far at Old Trafford

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has criticized Antony following another poor showing against Bayern Munich in midweek.

The Brazilian forward arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax last summer but has failed to live up to expectations. Antony has yet to register a goal or an assist from 17 outings across competitions this season.

Speaking on The Overlap, Stam insisted that the 23-year-old doesn’t have the quality to play for the Red Devils.

“Antony, I don’t think from what I have seen from him and how he is, he is not good enough for this level that we are looking for at United. Because you are also looking for a player that when he comes in, he can struggle, he can have a difficult time, but you are still looking at a player who can make progress and can eventually get to that level,” said Stam.

“When you are looking at Antony now at this moment, you don’t really see where he can make the progress to make that next step to the Premier League or to be up there with the top wingers to make a difference,” he added.

Stam went on to state that he was surprised by the fact that Manchester United paid a reported fee of £86m for Antony.

“In Holland, he did okay. He was not the best player but he did okay, but then again, you are playing in a league of a couple of good players and the rest of them are mediocre players. At this level, you need to make the right choice, bring in the players that can make the difference. Oh yeah, I was (surprised by the fee),” Stam stated.

Antony’s contract with the Red Devils runs until 2027.