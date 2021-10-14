Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Edinson Cavani asked to leave Red Devils because of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival; club willing to let Dutch midfielder leave on loan, and more - 13th October 2021

Manchester United are hoping that Cristiano Ronaldo leads them back to their glory days. The Portuguese returned to Old Trafford this summer, and has been in fabulous form so far for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani has been asked to leave Manchester United because of the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are willing to let Donny van de Beek leave Old Trafford on loan in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 13th October 2021.

Edinson Cavani asked to leave Manchester United because of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival

Edinson Cavani has been advised to leave Manchester United because of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival.

Edinson Cavani has been advised to leave Manchester United by Gus Poyet. That's because he is no longer guaranteed a place in the first team after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese joined the Red Devils this summer, and immediately claimed the Uruguayan's No. 7 shirt. Cavani gave up the jersey number without a fuss, and has been forced to play second fiddle to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner since then.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's preferred option for the No. 9 role at Manchester United. The Portuguese has also delivered for the Red Devils, scoring five goals in six games so far. That means Cavani might be left with a role from the bench, something the Uruguayan might not be happy with.

Speaking to TalkSport, as cited by Metro, Poyet urged Cavani to walk out of the shadows of Cristiano Ronaldo, and leave Manchester United for regular football.

"He was unlucky, because without Ronaldo coming in, he was playing as the main striker. The decision of Juventus, Man City getting involved, incredibly went against one person especially – and that was Cavani. Maybe he should move in January," said Poyet.

Red Devils willing to let Donny van de Beek leave on loan

United are ready to let Donny van de Beek leave Old Trafford on loan in January.

Manchester United are ready to let Donny van de Beek leave Old Trafford on loan in January, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. Barcelona are interested in the Dutchman, and will attempt to take him to Camp Nou. However, the Red Devils will only entertain a deal if there's an option to buy included in it.

Van de Beek has struggled to replicate his golden form since joining Manchester United last summer. The Dutchman's woes have shown no signs of abating this campaign either. He has started just two of ten games so far this season. The Blaugrana are now ready to help Van de Beek rejuvenate his career.

Lorenzo Insigne open to joining Manchester United

Lorenzo Insigne is open to joining Manchester United.

Lorenzo Insigne is open to joining Manchester United as a free agent next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via La Gazzetta Dello Sport. The Napoli striker is in the final year of his current deal, and looks certain to leave the Serie A club at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are eager to add Isigne to their ranks if he's available for free. It now appears Insigne is open to a move to Old Trafford too.

