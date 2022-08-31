Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag believes Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford; Red Devils not giving up on Frenkie de Jong, and more - August 31, 2022

Manchester United are hoping to end the transfer window with a bang. The Red Devils have been quite busy this summer and have brought in a host of players to bolster their squad.

Meanwhile, new manager Erik ten Hag is convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are yet to give up on Frenkie de Jong.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 31, 2022:

Erik ten Hag believes Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed in his attempts to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Erik ten Hag is not expecting Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United before the end of the summer. The 37-year-old has struggled to adapt to the Dutch manager’s tactics and has been relentlessly trying to leave Old Trafford all summer. However, he has so far struggled to find suitors.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are all set to welcome Antony and Martin Dubravka before the end of the transfer window. Speaking to the press, as relayed by The BBC, Ten Hag said that the duo's arrival will mark the end of the club's summer’s activity.

“For this window, it will be the end. You always have to be alert at a top club. But we will go from September to minimum January with this squad," said Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager was asked about Ronaldo’s future, to which he provided a positive response.

“It's clear, of course. We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games to keep the consistency going, that's what we strive for," said Ten Hag.

SPORTbible @sportbible Cristiano Ronaldo will STAY at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag confirms. Cristiano Ronaldo will STAY at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag confirms. 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo will STAY at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag confirms. https://t.co/iJEBUwFVJv

Ten Hag added that United need strength in depth, especially in attack, ahead of a busy run of fixtures.

“We have many games to cover - from now on we go in three games a week. Especially from offensive players, they are quicker fatigued because they have to run more and run with higher intensity. We need numbers there, we need not just quantity but quality," said Ten Hag.

The Red Devils will look to pick up their third win of the season against Leicester City on Thursday.

Manchester United not giving up on Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United remain interested in Frenkie de Jong and could return for the player in the future, according to Goal. The Dutchman was identified as one of Ten Hag’s numero uno targets for midfield early in the transfer window. The Red Devils chased the 25-year-old all summer but failed to get a deal across the line.

The Premier League giants have now admitted defeat in their pursuit of De Jong this summer but have retained an interest in the player. Ten Hag has bolstered his midfield by adding Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to his roster this summer. However, the Dutchman still has eyes on his former player, and United could return for the Barcelona midfielder in the future.

Red Devils have paid over the odds for Antony, says Alex McLeish

Antony has arrived at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United have paid over the odds for Antony, according to former Scotland manager Alex McLeish. The Brazilian is set to complete his £85 million move to Old Trafford soon, with the Red Devils having announced his transfer.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC An agreement has been reached for the transfer of @Antony00 🤝 An agreement has been reached for the transfer of @Antony00 🤝🔴#MUFC

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish warned that Antony is expected to hit the ground running with the Premier League giants.

“Antony, at the price he is coming in at, when I saw that, is mind-boggling. He will be expected to hit the ground running, Man of the Match performances, roasting full-backs, that’s what I think off the top of my head when I see a guy going for that price,” said McLeish.

However, McLeish also added that the Brazilian could have an instant impact at Old Trafford

“I’m not saying there is pressure on him; he must be a terrific player to handle the mentality of that price. He has been doing well in Holland for a while and has the Brazilian mentality that makes you think he can have an instant impact,” said McLeish.

Antony will not feature for Manchester United against Leicester City on Thursday.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav