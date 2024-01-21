Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag eyeing Brian Brobbey; Aaron Wan-Bissaka wanted in London, and more - January 21, 2024

Manchester United have endured an indifferent season and are seventh in the Premier League after 21 games. The Red Devils have exited the UEFA Champions League and the EFL Cup and next face Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round on January 28.

Meanwhile, United manager Erik ten Hag has set his sights on Brian Brobbey. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace and West Ham United are interested in United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 21, 2024:

Erik ten Hag eyeing Brian Brobbey

Brian Brobbey is wanted at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag wants Brian Brobbey at Old Trafford, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Manchester United are in urgent need for a new No. 9 at the moment, and the Dutch manager wants his compatriot for the role. The Red Devils were hot on the heels of Brobbey last summer, but he opted to stay at Ajax.

The 21-year-old has been in superb form this season, registering 13 goals and four assists in 25 outings across competitions. Ten Hag is well aware of his qualities from their time together at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The Dutch manager is under tremendous pressure at Manchester United, and his faltering frontline has been part of the problem.

Rasmus Hojlund, brought in from Atalanta for a reported £72 million in the summer, has struggled to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League. Anthony Martial has hardly been impressive either, and his contract is up at the end of the season.

Ten Hag wants to sign Brobbey to address the situation, but Ajax will be loathe to lose him in the middle of the season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka wanted in London

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is wanted at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace and West Ham United are interested in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Manchester Evening News.

The English right-back has been in and out of the first team under Ten Hag, with the Dutch manager yet to be completely convinced by him. With Diogo Dalot also in the squad, the Red Devils could be open to Wan-Bissaka’s departure, with the player once again linked with an exit.

Palace are keen on their former player, who rose through the ranks at Selhurst Park before joining Manchester United in 2019. West Ham are also interested in the 26-year-old as they look to add more options at full-back.

Wan-Bissaka’s lack of attacking impetus has been identified as a problem for the Red Devils, but he has improved recently. The player’s contract with the club expires in 2025, so he could be offloaded for a decent fee at the end of the season.

Manchester United backed to target Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi could be an option for Erik ten Hag this summer.

Manchester United could turn to Martin Zubimendi as an option this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Spanish midfielder has been very impressive for Real Sociedad recently and has been a first-team regular this season. Zubimendi has registered 29 appearances, including 25 starts, scoring four goals and setting up one.

The Red Devils are expected to further invest in the squad this year, following the arrival of INEOS group. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that the club will sign at least one new defender in the summer.

"There's not really any part of the squad that is not under examination right now as they look towards the summer.

"The one we've probably read the most about and heard the most about is the centre back, and they will bring in at least one centre back, that will be true," said Jones.

With Casemiro and Christian Eriksen's future up in the air, Manchester United are likely to look for a new midfielder this year. Jones named Zubimendi as a target, but added that there are four to five shortlisted candidates for the role.

"But then also the centre of their midfield will change. They have got a few names already. Four or five names, to be honest, that they're continuing to explore for the midfield," said Jones.

He continued:

"I think that they'll also get involved in conversations around players like Zubimendi, who they have a level of interest in. I think they might even step that up as we get through the season.

"And, then, of course, the attack. They're certainly looking for a player to come in there, probably a wide player of serious substance"

Zubimendi's contract with Sociedad expires in 2027, so prising him away won't be easy.