Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag happy with David de Gea; Red Devils want Fikayo Tomori, and more - April 20, 2023

Manchester United travel to Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Thursday (April 20) to face Sevilla in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. The Premier League giants need a win to progress to the semifinals after drawing 2-2 in the first leg at Old Trafford last week.

Meanwhile, manager Erik ten Hag is happy with David de Gea. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have set their sights on Fikayo Tomori. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 20, 2023.

Erik ten Hag happy with David de Gea

David de Gea’s future remains up in the air.

Erik ten Hag has said that he's pleased with David de Gea’s performances so far. The Spanish goalkeeper is in the final months of his contract with Manchester United but hasn’t signed a new deal yet. The Red Devils are locked in negotiations to extend the 32-year-old’s stay at Old Trafford.

Multiple reports have claimed that De Gea’s lack of ball-playing ability makes him a liability under Ten Hag. However, speaking recently, the Dutch manager was full of praise for the Spaniard.

“Stopping goals, avoiding goals as that is the main job for a goalkeeper. You can do it in many more ways, everyone has their own particular style, and nowadays in possession, it becomes more and more important, especially at the top level because there you take control, and it is more difficult for the opponent to gain pressure, you also concede less chances,” said Ten Hag.

He added:

“But at the end of the day, it's about stopping goals, stopping shots, stopping crosses, one-on-ones etc, so that is more like the classic goalkeeper. I think David is really multi-functional and a really compete goalkeeper. We are very happy with him.”

De Gea is the frontrunner for the Premier League Golden Glove this season, registering 14 clean sheets in 30 games.

Manchester United want Fikayo Tomori

Fikayo Tomori has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have identified Fikayo Tomori as a possible replacement for Harry Maguire, according to The Daily Mail via Football 365.

The 30-year-old is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer after dropping down the pecking order under Ten Hag. The Red Devils are likely to sign a new defender should Maguire leave and have added his compatriot to their wishlist.

Tomori has been impressive for AC Milan since joining them on loan in 2021. His move was made permanent last summer and his impressive form this season has turned heads at Old Trafford.

Manchester United also want to rope in the Englishman to address the injury concerns of Raphael Varane. However, the Red Devils might have to pay a premium for the English defender.

Christian Eriksen heaps praise on teammates

Christian Eriksen has been a key figure under Ten Hag this season.

Christian Eriksen has spoken highly of his fellow midfielders at Manchester United. The Dane joined the Red Devils this summer and has been an instant hit.

He picked up an injury in January, which saw the Premier League giants script a loan deal for Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer. The Austrian has done well, helping the club lift the EFL Cup and stay on course for more silverware.

Speaking to the press, Eriksen heaped praise on Sabitzer.

“Marcel has done unbelievable while I've been away. Everyone tries to do their job, tries to fit in as well as possible. Fred has done well, and Scott (McTominay) when he was playing. I think I've played with them all, but I've only trained a few times with Marcel because he came in after I was injured. He's a very good player,” said Eriksen.

The Danish midfielder has developed a solid understanding with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro at Manchester United.

The midfield trio have played together 17 times this season, winning 15 games and drawing twice. Eriksen went on to state that the current midfield is one of the best he has been a part of in his career.

"I didn't even know we had that many games without losing, but it's obviously something in the near future, when Bruno isn't suspended, that we want to keep going. I think this midfield is one of the best I've been part of,” said Eriksen

He continued:

“As I said after the (Nottingham Forest) game, they are two very good football players, so for me it's easy, and I think for anyone to fill in that extra gap between them has been easy. We're missing Bruno tomorrow, but when I was away, someone had to pick my duties up, and it will be the same tomorrow. Someone will have to pick up the gap that he's leaving behind."

Eriksen will have to play a key role when the Red Devils face Sevilla on Thursday (April 20), especially with Bruno Fernandes suspended.

