Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag identifies 2 summer targets; club want Otto Rosengren, and more - April 21, 2023

Manchester United suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at Sevilla on Thursday (April 20) in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. The Premier League giants bowed out of the tournament with a 5-2 aggregate defeat over two legs.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has identified two summer targets. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are interested in Otto Rosengren. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 21, 2023.

Erik ten Hag identifies two summer targets

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag has identified Harry Kane and Jeremie Frimpong as his two priority targets this summer, according to The Manchester Evening News.

The Dutch manager is eager to reinforce his squad ahead of his second season in charge. The No. 9 position remains an area of concern for Manchester United, with neither Wout Weghorst nor Anthony Martial long-term options. Ten Hag wants Kane to fill the role, although prising Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur would be no easy task.

The Red Devils are also eyeing a move for Frimpong, who has been impressive for Bayer Leverkusen this season. Ten Hag wants an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot and has set his sights on Frimpong.

Manchester United want Otto Rosengren

Manchester United are interested in Mjallby AIF midfielder Otto Rosengren, according to the club’s sporting director Hans Larsson.

The 19-year-old has been very impressive for the Swedish side and has established himself as a first-team regular. His efforts have reportedly turned heads at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Tipsbladet, Larsson named the Red Devils among the clubs monitoring Rosengren.

“There have been some Danish, English clubs and a Dutch club looking at him. Viborg, AGF (Aarhus Gymnastikforening) and Manchester United have been looking at him, among others,” said Larsson.

However, Larsson remained coy about the possibility of the Swede leaving the club this summer.

“I don’t really know (if he will move this summer). We have to wait and see. It’s his first year as a real first-team player in Allsvenskan, and I’m not so sure that he wants to leave. We’ll have to wait and see what happens,” said Larsson.

Manchester United remain on the hurt for emerging talents across the planet and could move for Rosengren if he continues to impress.

Paul Scholes slams David de Gea

David de Gea had a night to forget against Sevilla.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has slammed David de Gea for his poor performance against Sevilla on Thursday.

The Spanish goalkeeper was at fault for two goals as the Red Devils fell to a 3-0 defeat, which ended their Europa League campaign. The 32-year-old has divided fans due to his inability to play out from the back.

Speaking after the game, Scholes said that Ten Hag will eventually have to move on from De Gea.

“You have to question the goalkeeper, especially tonight. Erik ten Hag, eventually, will want to play out from the back. David de Gea has been a fantastic goalkeeper, but he is not a fantastic footballer. We saw the pass he played into Harry Maguire,” said Scholes.

He added:

“Look, it’s not a bad pass, and I know that Harry Maguire wanted it, but you have to read the situation; read what’s going on in the stadium, and it is not a place (to do it). Harry Maguire wants the ball, and I don’t know why he wants the ball. As I said before, there is only one centre-half in world football who is good receiving the ball with his back to play.”

The former England midfielder went on to question De Gea’s suitability in Ten Hag’s system.

“Regardless of whether the manager wants him to play, read the situation. He needed to read what was going on. You have to read the situation and what’s happening. At Manchester City, Pep (Guardiola) would probably say ‘Go on, hit it up high’,” said Scholes.

He continued:

“They fell into the trap of playing those passes, and Sevilla were aggressive in getting to the ball. I think he was making the whole team nervous! It’s a question of: does he fit Erik ten Hag’s philosophy?”

The 32-year-old is in the final months of his contract with Manchester United but is yet to sign an extension.

